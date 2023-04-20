Bridget Fonda Explains Why She Retired From Acting

Bridget Fonda reaffirmed that she will remain retired from acting in a rare on-camera appearance on Monday.

In a video obtained via The Daily Mail, the 59-year-old was approached by paparazzi at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday and simply said, “No” when asked about staging a potential Hollywood comeback. After further prodding, she declined the idea once again, saying, “I don’t think so,” then gave the greatest explanation for why she wouldn’t give another go for the glamorous life: “It’s too nice being a civilian.”

You heard it from Fonda first: fame isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, and she would certainly know as a third-generation member of the elite Hollywood acting family that includes her grandfather Henry Fonda, father Peter Fonda, and aunt Jane Fonda. Bridget Fonda made her first screen appearance in 1969’s Easy Rider, and eventually became an icon in her own right with notable roles in The Godfather Part III, the 1992 thriller Single White Female, and Cameron Crowe’s second directorial effort Singles. She later delivered a singular performance in Quentin Tarantino’s 1997 crime romp Jackie Brown and starred opposite Jet Li in the 2001 action flick Kiss of the Dragon before effectively retiring with the 2002 television movie, Snow Queen.

Her absence from the film industry was largely credited with the actor’s marriage to composer Danny Elfman in 2003 and the birth of their son, Oliver, in 2005. She has since maintained an extremely private lifestyle and has only been spotted in public a handful of times, most memorably at the red carpet premiere of Tarantino’s 2009 film, Inglorious Basterds.