Peacock has shared the official trailer for Bupkis, the upcoming semi-autobiographical sitcom starring Pete Davidson as a “heightened, fictionalized” version of himself. All eight episodes of the series will premiere on Thursday, May 4th.

Bupkis is billed as a Curb Your Enthusiasm-esque combination “grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known.” The series stars Edie Falco as Davidson’s mother and Joe Pesci as his grandfather.

An A-list cast of guest stars will also appear throughout the series, including John Mulaney, Steve Buscemi, Charlie Day, Ray Romano, Jon Stewart, Kenan Thompson, Bobby Cannavale, Machine Gun Kelly, former vice president Al Gore, and Davidson’s girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders.

Advertisement

Related Video

Davidson wrote and and executive produced Bupkis with his longtime collaborator and friend Dave Sirus and Judah Miller (Crashing). Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels served as an executive producer alongside Andrew Singer and Erin David for Broadway Video.

Speaking of SNL, Davidson will reportedly return to Studio 8H to host the show on May 6th.