Carl Palmer Is “Feeling Really Good” After Heart Surgery

Carl Palmer, the drummer best known for his work in Emerson, Lake & Palmer, is recovering from heart surgery.
Palmer, who underwent an atrial fibrillation ablation to fix an irregular heartbeat, thanked fans for their support in a video posted to Facebook. “I just want you to know I’m back home now, feeling really good,” he said. “The people at the Brompton hospital were fantastic; the Royal Brompton in London. And my surgeon, Tushar Salukhe — fantastic man.”
“It was about a two-hour procedure,” Palmer continued. “And I’m just gonna take the next two or three days just to kind of recuperate. But all looking real good. I’m looking forward to seeing all of you — that’s the most important thing — in July; that’s my aim.” Watch his full address below.
In July, Palmer is slated to hit the road on the “The Return Of Emerson, Lake & Palmer” tour. The trek will feature the drummer performing live with a backing band in addition to archived live footage and audio of keyboardist Keith Emerson and singer Greg Lake, who both passed away in 2016. Tickets to the North American run can be purchased here.
“The Return Of Emerson, Lake & Palmer” 2023 Tour Dates:
07/08 — West Jefferson, NC @ Saloon Studios Live
07/11 — Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Center
07/13 — Fort Wayne, IN @ Foellinger Theater
07/14 — Erie, PA @ Warner Theatre
07/15 — Lorain, OH @ Lorain Palace Theater
07/21 — July Warren, OH @ Robins Theater
07/23 — Columbus, OH @ Southern Theater
07/24 — Edwardsville, IL @ Wildey Theatre
07/28 — Glenside, PA @ The Keswick Theater
07/29 — Westbury (Long Island), NY @ The Space at Westbury