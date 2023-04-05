Menu
CHAI Celebrate the Fluidity of Gender on New Single “We the Female!”: Stream

"We can't just label ourselves into clear-cut, simple categories anymore"

CHAI we the female new single indie pop
CHAI, photo courtesy of artist.
April 5, 2023 | 3:20pm ET

    The Japanese indie pop band CHAI have dropped an empowering new single, “We the Female!” Released alongside a music video that pays homage to the colorful and charming world of ‘80s television, the song is an encapsulation of the quartet’s infectious up-beat energy. Watch the music video below.

    “We are human and were born as female, but we have both female and male aspects in each of our souls, each with our own sense of balance,” bassist and lyricist Yuuki said in a statement. “We can’t just label ourselves into clear-cut, simple categories anymore! I’m not anyone else but just ‘me,’ and you are no one else but just ‘you.’ This song celebrates that with a roar! Yooooooooo!!”

    Yuuki’s right — the “roar” of “We the Female!” is a palpable celebration of an era that is moving beyond repressive gender norms. Between the track’s bouncing rhythm, syncopated guitar shuffles, and bubbling synth lines, a catchy engine is formed, serving as the perfect bedrock for the fiery lyrical delivery. By the time you reach the build-up with the lines “Hello universe, we are mighty, yet feminine/ We the female!/ Just trust us and listen,” and the song explodes to its climax, it’s hard not to jump up and dance.

    The video, directed by Cezan Iseda, certainly helps as well, pairing the song with fun and exciting shots of the band clad in ‘80s-inspired fits. From talk show stages to a full-band performance, fans get to see the band in a variety of settings from the late-20th century television landscape.

    “We the Female!” is CHAI’s first single since 2022’s “MY DREAM,” and is the first taste of what’s in store for the remainder of 2023. Their last LP was their 2021 debut for Sub Pop, WINK, and since then, they’ve also collaborated with the likes of Duran Duran, Gorillaz, Hinds, and more.

