Draven Bennington, the son of late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, has shared “F W/ Me,” his first song under the name RVRND.

According to Rolling Stone, “F W/ Me” was was mixed and mastered by Jay Baumgardner, a producer who worked with Chester Bennington in Linkin Park and his previous band Grey Daze. The track will appear on an EP Draven recorded with producer Manny the Drummer, slated to drop this August.

“F W/ Me” appears in MTV’s Family Legacy, a new Paramount+ show that features the children of those famous during the height of Music Television. Bennington commented on the series on Instagram, sharing, “Getting to see all the vaulted videos of my dad was amazing! It was so nice to get to share what I’m doing as well as talk about all of the amazing things that my dad did without focusing on the end!”

21-year-old Draven is the latest of Chester Bennington’s six children to pursue music. The singer’s eldest child, Jaime, has shared an EP of piano compositions and recorded vocals with his father’s old bandmates in Grey Daze, while his daughters, Lily and Lila, sing on a new album from the band.

Bennington passed away in 2017. Since then, Linkin Park have remained largely inactive apart from unearthing previously unreleased songs from earlier in their career.