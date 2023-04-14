Christine and the Queens Performs “To Be Honest” on Colbert: Watch

Christine and the Queens appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday night to perform an impassioned rendition of his recent single, “To Be Honest.” Watch the performance below.

Just over a month removed from the announcement of his upcoming album, PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE, Chris came to The Late Show with his signature sense of craftsmanship. From the angel wings he donned when taking the stage (he recently cited Tony Kushner’s Angels in America as an inspiration), to the catharsis of his choreography, to the emotional potency of the song itself, every element demonstrated the artistry that’s made Christine and the Queens such a beloved act.

The performance comes as Chris is gearing up to drop PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE on June 9th. Describing the album as “a key towards heart-opening transformation, a prayer towards the self,” Chris co-produced the album with Mike Dean and brought in the likes of Madonna and 070 Shake for collaborations.

Advertisement

Related Video

The 34-year-old songwriter will be taking his show on the road this summer, playing some dates in California around the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this weekend and next. He’ll then hop across the pond for a European tour, which will include a stop at Glastonbury Music Festival. Tickets are available to purchase via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Last fall, Chris unveiled his “Redcar” moniker for Christine and the Queens presents Redcar les adorables étoiles (prologue). He described that album as the first part of “an operatic gesture,” which PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE follows up on.