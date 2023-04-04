Menu
Christine McVie’s Cause of Death Revealed

The singer suffered an ischemic stroke and had also been diagnosed with metastatic cancer

Christine McVie, photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
April 3, 2023 | 8:32pm ET

    Christine McVie’s cause of death has been revealed as a stroke, with cancer as a secondary factor, People reports.

    Upon her death in November 2022, the Fleetwood Mac artist’s family said she passed away “following a short illness.” But McVie’s death certificate, first obtained by The Blast, notes that she suffered an ischemic stroke, which occurs when a blood clot blocks or narrows an artery leading to the brain, preventing brain tissue from receiving oxygen and nutrients. She had also been diagnosed with “metastatic malignancy of unknown primary origin,” meaning cancer cells had spread throughout her body from an unknown place.

    McVie’s death certificate also notes that the artist was suffering from “atrial fibrillation,” an irregular and often very rapid heart beat that can lead to blood clots in the heart. Atrial fibrillation increases the risk of stroke in patients.

    McVie’s passing at the age of 79 sent shockwaves across the music industry. “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie,” Fleetwood Mac said in a statement. “She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.” Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood, and Lindsey Buckingham also penned their own individual tributes to their bandmate.

    In addition to written tributes, numerous musicians have also honored McVie with performances. First Aid Kit covered the artist’s iconic track “Songbird” and Stevie Nicks dedicated “Landslide” to her friend, while the Grammys enlisted Mick Fleetwood, Quavo, and Kacey Musgraves to honor McVie, Loretta Lynn, Quavo, and other deceased musicians during its 2023 “In Memoriam” segment.

