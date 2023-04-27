Christopher Robin Is a Strung-Out 20-Something in Upcoming R-Rated Winnie the Pooh Series

Oh, bother — there’s yet another live-action Winnie the Pooh adaptation on the horizon, Variety reports. This time, it comes in the form of Christopher Robin, an R-rated series which finds our eponymous protagonist all grown up in the big city with some questionable coping mechanisms.

Christopher Robin will aim to “take everything you think you know about Christopher Robin and Winnie the Pooh and create something completely fresh and undeniably funny.” According to the show’s official logline, the little bright-eyed Chris we know and love is now out of the Hundred Acre Wood, and has become “a disillusioned New Yorker navigating his quarter-life crisis with the help of the weird talking animals who live beyond a drug-induced portal outside his derelict apartment complex, the Hundred Acres.” Happens to the best of us.

The live-action/animation hybrid series is currently in development from Boat Rocker Studios and Shamier Anderson and Stephan James’ Bay Mills Studios. Its script was written by co-executive producer Charlie Kesslering (Foreign Relations, Most Likely To). Fellow co-executive producer Conrad Vernon (Shrek 2, Sausage Party) will direct the pilot, while Nick Nantell also executive produces for Boat Rocker along with Anderson and James for Bay Mills. Holly Hubsher is overseeing the project. Stay tuned here as more details about Christopher Robin emerge.

Now that A. A. Milne’s original 1926 collection of Winnie the Pooh short stories is in the public domain, Pooh Bear’s honey pot runneth over with new re-tellings of the classic children’s tale. Last year, the bear was re-imagined as a bloodthirsty beast in Rhys Frake-Waterfield’s horror flick Blood and Honey. Before that, Ewan McGregor starred as an adult Christopher Robin in Marc Forster’s 2018 live-action Winnie the Pooh feature.