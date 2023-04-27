Chromeo Announce Fall 2023 Tour

Chromeo have mapped out a Fall 2023 run marking the duo’s first headlining tour in over four years. A rotating lineup of Ric Wilson, Coco & Breezy, and May Rio will serve as openers.

The “Funk Yourself” tour kicks off in Salt Lake City on September 23rd and will stop in Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Toronto, and more before closing out in Chicago on October 22nd. See Chromeo’s full touring schedule below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Earlier this week, the duo of David “Dave 1” Macklovitch and Patrick “P-Thugg” Gemaye released the indie sleaze throwback “Replacements” featuring La Roux. They also recently dropped the collaborative EP CLUSTERFUNK with A-Trak and Ric Wilson as well as their first proper single in five years, “Words with You.”

Chromeo 2023 Tour dates:

05/26 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (Funk on the Rocks)

06/16-18 — Anchorage, AK @ Sundown Solstice Festival

09/23 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot *

09/25 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo *

09/26 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre †

09/28 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom †

10/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ TBA

10/03 — San Diego, CA @ Humphreys †

10/04 — Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee †

10/10 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *

10/11 — Richmond, VA @ The National *

10/12 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

10/13 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

10/16 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

10/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *

10/19 — Montreal, QC @ MTelus *

10/20 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

10/22 — Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed *

* = w/ Ric Wilson

† = w/ Coco & Breezy

# = w/ Ric Wilson and May Rio