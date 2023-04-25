Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Chromeo Bring Back the 2000s with La Roux on New Song “Replacements”: Stream

After bringing out La Roux during their Coachella sets to make everyone sweat and dance

Advertisement
Chromeo (photo by Julian Dakdouk) and La Roux (photo by Nathan Dainty/VeryCreative)
April 25, 2023 | 1:10pm ET

    Chromeo have dropped their latest single, “Replacements,” featuring synthpop singer La Roux. It’s a nod back to the heyday of indie sleaze, and it’s sure to make you dance. Stream it below.

    The Canadian duo — made up of David “Dave 1” Macklovitch and Patrick “P-Thugg” Gemayel — gave a taste of the new song live during their recent Coachella sets, bringing out La Roux as a surprise special guest on stage. Like taking a time machine back to the aughts, Chromeo and La Roux also boosted their set with electro-funk remixes of her biggest hits from the era, “Bulletproof” and “In for the Kill.”

    “For our second single, we wanted to take a 90-degree turn,” Dave 1 said in a press release for the track. “The groove stays, but whereas ‘Words with You’ feels loose and organic, here we let the keyboards and drum machines do the talking.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Dave 1 added, “We’re an ELECTRO-funk band after all, and this record contains little nods to the 2000s indie dance sound that’s so dear to us (fuzzy bass = instant HypeMachine time warp). The idea was to combine sweaty dancefloor energy with sincere emotions. It’s the duality in our name: Chrome, the shimmery electronics, and Romeo, the heartfelt romantics.”

    In addition to “Replacements” and “Words with You,” Chromeo worked with A-Trak and Ric Wilson on the collaborative EP CLUSTERFUNK earlier this year. While they have yet to specify that a new album is in the works, the press release teases that more new music is on the way.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

des rocs never ending moment new song video stream sumerian records

Des Rocs Shares Thrilling New Single "Never Ending Moment": Stream

April 25, 2023

thundercat tame impala new song no more lies stream

Thundercat Teams with Tame Impala for New Song "No More Lies": Stream

April 25, 2023

deer tick emotional contracts new album artwork tracklist 2023 tour dates forgiving ties song video

Deer Tick Announce New Album Emotional Contracts, Reveal Additional 2023 Tour Dates

April 25, 2023

grian chatten debut solo single the score fontaines dc indie rock folk punk music news video listen stream

Fontaines D.C.'s Grian Chatten Unveils Debut Solo Single "The Score": Stream

April 25, 2023

draag good era doom origins breakdown song video

Draag Break Down Origins of New Single "Good Era Doom": Exclusive

April 25, 2023

palehound eye on the bat the clutch new music single album indie rock music enws listen stream

Palehound Announce New Album Eye on the Bat, Release "The Clutch": Stream

April 25, 2023

julie byrne the greater wings summer grass folk chamber pop album single new music news listen tour dates tickets

Julie Byrne Announces New Album The Greater Wings, Shares 2023 Tour Dates

April 24, 2023

the clientele i am not there anymore blue over blue tour dates 2023 new album single tracklist indie rock music news

The Clientele Announce New Album I Am Not There Anymore, Share 2023 Tour Dates

April 24, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Chromeo Bring Back the 2000s with La Roux on New Song "Replacements": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter