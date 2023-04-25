Chromeo Bring Back the 2000s with La Roux on New Song “Replacements”: Stream

Chromeo have dropped their latest single, “Replacements,” featuring synthpop singer La Roux. It’s a nod back to the heyday of indie sleaze, and it’s sure to make you dance. Stream it below.
The Canadian duo — made up of David “Dave 1” Macklovitch and Patrick “P-Thugg” Gemayel — gave a taste of the new song live during their recent Coachella sets, bringing out La Roux as a surprise special guest on stage. Like taking a time machine back to the aughts, Chromeo and La Roux also boosted their set with electro-funk remixes of her biggest hits from the era, “Bulletproof” and “In for the Kill.”
“For our second single, we wanted to take a 90-degree turn,” Dave 1 said in a press release for the track. “The groove stays, but whereas ‘Words with You’ feels loose and organic, here we let the keyboards and drum machines do the talking.”
Dave 1 added, “We’re an ELECTRO-funk band after all, and this record contains little nods to the 2000s indie dance sound that’s so dear to us (fuzzy bass = instant HypeMachine time warp). The idea was to combine sweaty dancefloor energy with sincere emotions. It’s the duality in our name: Chrome, the shimmery electronics, and Romeo, the heartfelt romantics.”
In addition to “Replacements” and “Words with You,” Chromeo worked with A-Trak and Ric Wilson on the collaborative EP CLUSTERFUNK earlier this year. While they have yet to specify that a new album is in the works, the press release teases that more new music is on the way.