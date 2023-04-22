Menu
Chucky Actor Caught in Child Pornography Sting Operation

59-year-old Ed Gale admitted to soliciting photos from a boy he believed to be 14

Ed Gale
Ed Gale, photo via Creep Catchers Unit
April 22, 2023 | 2:56pm ET

    Ed Gale, the actor who played Chucky in the 1988 horror film Child’s Play, admitted to having sexually explicit online conversations with a boy he thought was 14 when he was caught in a sting operation by the child advocacy group Creep Catchers Unit.

    The Southern California-based group, which enlists adults to pose as minors to coordinate meetings with potential predators, confronted Gale at his Hollywood apartment, local reports say. The 59-year-old actor admitted to soliciting child pornography from the supposed child with the intention of “hooking up.” By his own estimations, Gale said he may have spoken with 10 other underage victims.

    According to local reports, two LAPD detectives entered Gale’s apartment during the Creep Catchers sting. The group stated that the detectives confiscated electronic devices from the actor, but he wasn’t taken into custody.

    Gale later played Chucky as the in-suit performer in 1990’s Child’s Play and 1988’s Bride of Chucky. He also appeared in films like Howard the Duck  and Spaceballs. 

