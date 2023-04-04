Menu
CHVRCHES Play Their New Single “Over” on Fallon: Watch

Their first piece of new music since 2021's Screen Violence

CHVRCHES Jimmy Fallon The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
CHVRCHES by Todd Owyoung/NBC
April 4, 2023 | 12:08pm ET

    Scottish trio CHVRCHES were Monday night’s musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, performing their latest single “Over.” 

    The single is their first taste of new music since 2021’s Screen Violence, a work conceptually rife with the darkness of the social moment: mortality, debilitating trepidation, and the dreariness that came with quarantining. “Over” carries some of that same weight, designated as a “miniature era” between their last work and whatever comes next, lead singer Lauren Mayberry said in an interview with Consequence. The track, which also marks the trio’s signing with their new label Island Records, isn’t indicative of a new record as of yet. Think of it more as a little snack to tide their fans over until the full course of a new album is ready. 

    “I’m trying to think of ‘Over’ as a little miniature era, between the Screen Violence era and whatever the next one ends up being,” said Mayberry. “Normally, we’ll sit and gather songs for months and years and then make a full record. We don’t really tend to do standalone releases, but because we haven’t started working on the next one yet and the song was ready to go, we were like, ‘Wait a minute, we could just release this.’”

    Related Video

    CHVRCHES synth player Martin Doherty pins post-pandemic enthusiasm on new album prospects, their excitement quelled by the reality that comes with touring. “I think there was definitely some “approaching the end of the pandemic” optimism when it came to the idea of doing another record so soon,” Doherty said in the same interview. “We’ll look at the new music when the time is right. And when we’ve got a real idea of what the next long-form thing might look like, then we’ll take it from there.”

    Though “Over” continues the dark tones expressed on Screen Violence, the Fallon stage glowed with hues of purple and blue, bolstered by CHVRCHES’ energy. Watch their performance below.

    While the North American leg of CHVRCHES’ tour is over (no pun intended), the UK leg kicks up in June with a slot at Nottingham’s Rock City. Revisit our recap of their Brooklyn show from last August, and then check for remaining tickets at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

