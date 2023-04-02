Clairo Shares Charitable Demo for Unreleased Song “For Now”: Stream

Clairo unveiled the new charity single “For Now” via Bandcamp, with proceeds benefiting the non-profits For The Gworls, which supports Black, transgender people to cover rent, gender-affirming surgeries, and more, as well as Everytown, the coalition set on ending gun violence in the United States.

The self-described demo, which the Boston singer-songwriter announced via Twitter on April Fools’ Day, offers few tricks but instead delivers a tender vocal take that embodies the fleeting bliss of a new romance. Backed by spare instrumentation aside from the keys-based bedrock and some light woodwind accompaniment, Clairo lets the devastation of her love’s limited run linger in the chorus as she sings, “I’m loving you for now/ Until it all breaks down.” Stream “For Now” below.

Despite her complete lack of Bandcamp activity since 2016, the singer’s decision to return to the platform was likely due to the charitable intent of the demo’s release. Her choice of beneficiaries in both For The Gworls and Everytown holds an immediate relevancy as the song follows International Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31st and the tragic Nashville school shooting on March 27th that claimed the lives of three children and three adult staff members.

Advertisement

Related Video

Clairo will hit the road with boygenius in June as part of AEG’s Re:SET concert series along with Dijon and Bartees Strange. Grab your seats via StubHub, where your order is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

In March, Clairo joined Phoenix for a remix of their Alpha Zulu single, “After Midnight.” On the solo side, her last full-length LP, Sling, arrived in 2021.

<a href="https://clairecottrill.bandcamp.com/track/for-now" target="_blank">For Now by clairo</a>

“For Now” Artwork: