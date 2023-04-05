Menu
HBO Max Reveals First Look at Clone High Revival

The animated cult classic returns this spring

Clone High
Clone High, photo via HBO Max
April 5, 2023 | 5:25pm ET

    HBO Max has revealed the first look at its upcoming Clone High revival. The animated series is set to premiere this spring, with new episodes airing weekly.

    Will Forte and Nicole Sullivan lead the all-star voice cast as Abe Lincoln and Joan of Arc, respectively. They’ll be joined by returning cast members Phil Lord as Scudworth; Chris Miller as JFK and Mr. B; Christa Miller as Candide Sampson; Donald Faison as George Washington Carver; and Judah Miller as Scangrade.

    New additions to the voice cast include Ayo Edebiri as Harriet; Mitra Jouhari as Cleo; Vicci Martinez as Frida; Kelvin Yu as Confucius; Neil Casey as Topher Bus; Jana Schmieding as Sacagawea; Sam Richardson as Wesley; Mo Gaffney as Ms. Grumbles; Al Madrigal as Frederico; Danny Pudi as Dr. Neelankavil; Emily Maya Mills as Ethel Merman; Michael Bolton as Michael Bolton, Mandy Moore as Mandy Moore, Ian Ziering as Ian Ziering; Steve Kerr as Steve Kerr; and Jeffrey Muller, Kyle Lau, Dannah Phirman, and Danielle Schneider

    Original executive producers Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Bill Lawrence are overseeing the project alongside Erica Rivinoja, who serves as showrunner.

    Clone High originally ran for 13 episodes between 2002 and 2003. The series follows the lives of a group of high school students who are all clones of famous historical figures. In 2021, HBO Max ordered two new seasons of the series.

    Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with Clone High’s first teaser trailer.

    Clone High Season 2

    Clone High, photo via HBO Max

    Clone High Season 2

    Clone High, photo via HBO Max

HBO Max Reveals First Look at Clone High Revival

