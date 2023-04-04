Menu
Clutch Add Third Leg to 2023 North American Tour

The Maryland rockers will be on the road for much of the year

clutch fall 2023 tour dates
Clutch, photo by Melinda Oswandel
April 4, 2023 | 1:27pm ET

    Clutch have added a third leg of dates to their already extensive 2023 North American tour itinerary.

    The latest leg to be announced commences on August 9th in Seattle and runs through August 27th in Charlotte, North Carolina. Giovannie and The Hired Guns and Mike Dillon & Punkadelick will support the outing, which will hit markets across the West and South.

    An artist ticket pre-sale is ongoing, while a Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday (April 6th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code VINYL. General ticket sales begin Friday (April 7th) at 10 a.m. local time. You can also look for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    Clutch are a week away from launching the spring leg of the tour on April 11th in Norfolk, Virginia. Nate Bergman and Amigo The Devil will support that run.

    For the second leg, Clutch will link up with Dinosaur Jr. and Red Fang for a stacked tour package. Those three bands will share the bill in 13 cities, with dates running from July 21st through August 5th.

    Below you can see a full list of Clutch’s 2023 North American tour dates, as well as Heavy Consequence‘s recent video interview with frontman Neil Fallon. Get tickets here.

    Clutch’s 2023 North American Tour Dates:
    04/11 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva ^
    04/13 – Lancaster, PS @ Freedom Hall ^
    04/14 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre ^
    04/15 – Montreal, QB @ MTELUS BREWTAL Festival ^
    04/16 – Niagara Falls, NY @ The Rapids Theatre ^
    04/18 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall ^
    04/19 – Fort Smith, AR @ Temple Live ^
    04/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center ^
    04/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave ^
    04/24 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre ^
    04/25 – Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre ^
    04/26 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall ^
    04/27 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall ^
    04/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom ^
    04/30 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory ^
    05/01 – Bend, OR @ Midtown Ballroom ^
    05/02 – Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre ^
    05/04 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom ^
    05/05 – Stateline, NV @ Harrah’s Lake Tahoe South Shore Room ^
    05/06 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues ^
    05/07 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theater ^
    05/09 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater ^
    05/11 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral ^
    05/12 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory at the District ^
    05/13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Munroe ^
    05/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavillion ^
    05/16 – Hartford, CT @ The Webster ^
    05/17 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount ^
    05/18 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom ^
    07/21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *
    07/22 – Pittsburg, PA @ Stage AE (Outdoors) *
    07/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *
    07/25 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel *
    07/27 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater *
    07/28 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *
    07/29 – Chicago, IL @ Radius *
    07/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre *
    07/31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *
    08/02 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *
    08/03 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre *
    08/04 – Wichita, KS @ WAVE (Outdoors) *
    08/05 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium *
    08/09 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO %
    08/10 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater %
    08/11 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House %
    08/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot %
    08/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues %
    08/15 – Ventura, CA @ The Majestic Ventura Theater %
    08/16 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee %
    08/18 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre %
    08/19 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom %
    08/21 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues %
    08/23 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution %
    08/24 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live %
    08/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre %
    08/26 – North Myrtle Beach @ House of Blues %
    08/27 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte %

    ^ = w/ Amigo the Devil and Nate Bergman
    * = w/ Dinosaur Jr. and Red Fang
    % = w/ Giovannie and The Hired Guns and Mike Dillon & Punkadelick

    Advertisement

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Clutch Add Third Leg to 2023 North American Tour

