Coachella 2023 Livestream: Schedule, How to Watch & More

Watch every performance across both weekends of the festival

Coachella 2023 livestream
Photo via Coachella
Consequence Staff
April 14, 2023 | 5:15pm ET

    Coachella 2023 is live-streaming all six stages across both weekends on YouTube. The festival kicks off on Friday, April 14th, with performances from Bad Bunny, Gorillaz, Blink-182, Blondie, The Chemical Brothers, Pusha T, Saba, Wet Leg, MUNA, Yves Tumor, Magdalena Bay, and more.

    Check out the schedule below, along with links to view each of the six stages: Coachella Stage, Outdoor Stage, Sahara, Mojave, Gobi, and Sonora.

    You can find all of our Coachella 2023 coverage here, and stay tuned to this post for the latest updates on the livestream.

    Friday, April 14th Schedule:

    * = All times in PST; channels noted in parentheses

    04:00 – Doechii (1)
    04:00 – Saba (2)
    04:00 – BENEE (4)
    04:00 – Gabriels (5)
    04:00 – DannyLux (6)
    04:15 – Malaa (3)
    04:30 – Pusha T (1)
    04:30 – Overmono (5)
    04:50 – MUNA
    04:50 – Magdalena Bay (6)
    04:55 – YUNGBLUD (2)
    05:20 – Vintage Culture (3)
    05:45 – Becky G (1)
    05:45 – Tobe Nwigwe (5)
    05:55 – TV Girl (6)
    06:00 – Wet Leg (4)
    06:10 – SG Lewis (2)
    06:45 – Blink-182 (3)
    07:05 – Burna Boy (1)
    07:05 – Yves Tumor (5)
    07:30 – Kaytranada (2)
    07:35 – Blondie (4)
    07:40 – Sasha Alex Sloan (6)
    08:05 – Jamie Jones (3)
    08:15 – The Garden (5)
    08:35 – Gorillaz (1)
    09:10 – Angèle (4)
    09:20 – Two Friends (3)
    09:25 – Whyte Fang (5)
    09:50 – The Chemical Brothers (2)
    10:35 – Metro Boomin (3)
    10:35 – FKJ (4)
    10:35 – Ashnikko (5)
    11:25 – Bad Bunny (1)

    Coachella Friday Weekend One 2023 livestream

    Coachella Stage (1)

    Outdoor Stage (2)

    Sahara Tent (3)

    Mojave Tent (4)

    Gobi Stage (5)

    Sonora Stage (6)

