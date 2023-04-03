Menu
Coachella to Livestream All Six Stages Across Both Weekends for First Time

Featuring performances from Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Calvin Harris, Rosalía, Gorillaz, Burna Boy, and more

Coachella 2023
Photo courtesy of Coachella
April 3, 2023 | 12:21pm ET

    Coachella’s YouTube livestream was already the crème de la crème, but now organizers have announced that for the first time in 2023, all six stages will be streamed live online across both weekends.

    The livestream promises performances from Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Calvin Harris, Rosalía, Gorillaz, Burna Boy, Becky G, Wet Leg, Benee, Willow, and more. A full schedule will be revealed closer to the festival.

    Coachella’s weekend one livestream will launch on Friday, April 14th at 4:00 p.m. PT, with weekend two following on Friday, April 21st at the same time. Additionally, archived sets will be available each night following the day’s livestream, and many of the weekend’s performances will be made available on demand.

    If you're hoping to attend Coachella live and in-person, tickets to the festival are still available via Stubhub. Read our breakdown of this year's lineup — including the highlights, lowlights, surprises, and omissions — here.

    Get Coachella 2023 Tickets Here

