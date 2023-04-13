Menu
Coachella Returning to Fortnite with Virtual Island

Beginning on Friday, April 14th at 3:00 p.m. ET

coachella island fortnite epic games metaverse
Coachella Island in Fortnite (Epic Games)
April 13, 2023 | 10:50am ET

    Coachella is once again partnering with Fortnite to give fans the opportunity to experience the music festival in the metaverse.

    This year marks the launch of Coachella Island, which will be open for exploration via the game’s Creative mode beginning on Friday, April 14th at 3:00 p.m. ET. The virtual world was built by Alliance Studios and features recreations of the Coachella Ferris Wheel, desert mountains, polo fields, and palm trees.

    One of the highlights is the Art Park, which will host three new art installations recreated by the Fortnite community, as well as reimagined installations from this year’s festival by Maggie West and Güvenç Özel. There will also be team-based minigames and a virtual merch tent. It’ll all be soundtracked by music from Porter Robinson. Check out screenshots of Coachella Island below.

    Outside of the Island, Fortnite will introduce a pair of Coachella-themed skins in the item shop, and the in-game radio station in the battle royale mode will play 18 different songs from performers at the festival through May 12th. Plus, new emotes will feature music from Bad Bunny and Burna Boy.

    Fortnite has hosted a number of in-game virtual concerts in the past for artists like Travis Scott, J Balvin, and Ariana Grande. Check out Coachella Island via Epic’s Picks Discover row in the game mode browser or by entering the island code 5449-4207-12803.

    Get Coachella Tickets Here

    As for the real-life Coachella festival, this year’s lineup features Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Gorillaz, Rosalía, Björk, boygenius, Jai Paul, The Chemical Brothers, Blondie, Underworld, and more — along with last-minute addition Blink-182. It will once again be livestreamed via YouTube, and last-minute tickets are still available via Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

