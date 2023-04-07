Cocaine Bear to Blow Its Way onto Peacock

If you weren’t able to catch director Elizabeth Banks’ horror comedy Cocaine Bear in theaters, Peacock has you covered. The viral film will stream exclusively on the platform beginning April 14th.

Inspired by the 1985 true story of a curious black bear who got into over 800 pounds of blow dumped over a Georgia national park, Cocaine Bear features a stacked cast led by Keri Russell, Margo Martindale, Alden Ehrenreich, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and a posthumous performance from Ray Liotta.

In our review, Senior Staff Writer Clint Worthington said the film keeps a “firm grasp on the likable characters they’ve set up” and described it as “an energetic throwback to devil-may-care creature comedies of yore like Tremors or Lake Placid.”

Naturally, the movie’s soundtrack features a song from Cocaine’s Dr. Seuss himself: Pusha T fully leaned into the Cocaine Bear story with “White Lines,” a reworking of Grandmaster Melle Mel’s 1983 anti-drug PSA of the same name.

There’s a good chance we could see a follow-up with a different predator as its star. During the movie’s promo cycle, police in New Zealand discovered more than three tons of cocaine floating in the Pacific Ocean, and Banks said she could see the story becoming “Jaws with cocaine.”