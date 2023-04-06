Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Coolio’s Cause of Death Revealed

The "Gangsta's Paradise" rapper suffered from a drug overdose

Advertisement
Coolio found dead at age 59
Coolio, photo via Getty Images
April 6, 2023 | 3:38pm ET

    Coolio died from a fentanyl overdose, a family spokesperson has revealed to TMZ.

    The “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper died in September 2022 at the age of 59. At the time, the cause of death was reported as the result of cardiac arrest.

    According to a newly released coroner’s report, Coolio had fentanyl and traces of heroin and methamphetamines in his system at the time of his death.

    Related Video

    Coolio’s severe asthma and decades-long use of cigarettes also played contributing factors in his death, the family spokesperson said.

    Advertisement

    A month after his family, Coolio’s family released a posthumous single called “Do You Want It.”

     

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

grease-soundtrack-justin-tranter

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Lead Songwriter Guides Us Through All the Original Songs

April 6, 2023

maggie rogers 2023 north american tour dates soccer mommy alvvays

Maggie Rogers Announces 2023 Tour

April 6, 2023

Jimin music video face podcast stanning bts

Jimin's Music Videos for FACE: Stanning BTS Podcast

April 6, 2023

Nora Forster and John Lydon

John Lydon Announces Death of His Wife Nora Forster

April 6, 2023

The Beatles earliest recording UK concert april 1963

The Beatles' Earliest Known UK Concert Recording Unearthed

April 6, 2023

De La Soul

De La Soul's Maseo Says AOI 3 Is "Definitely Happening"

April 6, 2023

De La Soul AOI 3 maseo podcast interview Kyle Meredith

De La Soul’s Maseo on Losing Trugoy, Working with Gorillaz, and AOI 3

April 6, 2023

Motley Crue Mick Mars lawsuit

Mick Mars Sues Mötley Crüe Over Finances, Accuses Nikki Sixx of Using Pre-Recorded Tracks

April 6, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Coolio's Cause of Death Revealed

Menu Shop Search Newsletter