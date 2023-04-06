Coolio died from a fentanyl overdose, a family spokesperson has revealed to TMZ.

The “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper died in September 2022 at the age of 59. At the time, the cause of death was reported as the result of cardiac arrest.

According to a newly released coroner’s report, Coolio had fentanyl and traces of heroin and methamphetamines in his system at the time of his death.

Coolio’s severe asthma and decades-long use of cigarettes also played contributing factors in his death, the family spokesperson said.

A month after his family, Coolio’s family released a posthumous single called “Do You Want It.”