Corey Taylor Inks Deal with BMG for “Bigger, Better, and Harder” Second Solo Album CMF2

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has signed a deal with BMG for his second solo album, titled CMF2. The follow-up to his 2020 solo debut, CMFT, will arrive later this year.

“[It’s] bigger, better and harder than CMFT in almost every way,” Taylor told Billboard of the upcoming album. “The songs are sick, the music is gigantic, and the risks were off the charts. CMFT was where I came from; CMF2 is where I’m going.”

As a member of Slipknot and with his first solo album, Taylor previously released albums via Roadrunner Records. Regarding his new deal, the singer said, “I wanted to work with BMG because they came in super hot wanting to work with me, and they’ve been keeping the fires burning for rock, punk and metal over the last few years.”

The LP will actually be released on Taylor’s own Decibel Cooper imprint via BMG, with him explaining, “Decibel Cooper will not only allow me to release my own music and art worldwide, but it also gives me a solid way to help bolster any rad new acts I want to put on the roster. BMG is going to help me put my money where my mouth is — giving a boost to the next generation.”

Back in January, Taylor revealed that he had entered the studio to begin recording the new album, saying at the time, “Nobody is ready for what they’re about to hear.”

Taylor will be on the road this year with Slipknot, playing the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida, next month, followed by a run of European festivals in June. The band will then return to the States for Wisconsin’s Rock Fest and Ohio’s Inkcarceration festivals in July. Tickets to Slipknot’s upcoming shows are available here.