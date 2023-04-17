Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Country Music’s Complicated Relationship with Weed in 10 Songs

Within country music, songs about marijuana have been battles over ideas and values

Advertisement
country's complicated relationship with weed marijuana music toby keith johnny cash merle hagggard kacey musgraves willie nelson
Illustration by Steven Fiche
Mary Siroky
and
April 17, 2023 | 12:00pm ET

    If you listen to country music, you’ll have no difficulty finding songs about beer or trucks or hunting or The South or whiskey or workin’ hard or hardly workin’ or fishing or tractors or cheating or gambling or patriotism or honky tonk badonkadonks. But should you want to listen to a country song that references marijuana, traditionally you had to search a little harder.

    Unlike rock ‘n roll or hip-hop, weed-smoking in country music has been mostly relegated to the genre’s margins, reflecting broader society’s reefer madness over the years. Only 12% of Americans were in favor of legalizing marijuana in 1969, and that number never hovered above 32% until the mid-2000s, according to Pew Research Group. But the general feeling toward pot seems to have flipped in recent years, and even country’s traditional gatekeepers have looked the other way as songs about dope enjoyed mainstream success.

    Of course, country music mythology is filled with renegades, from outlaw stars like Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Buck Owens, and Merle Haggard to modern-day iconoclasts Kacey Musgraves, Margo Price, and Chris Stapleton. Unsurprisingly, those renegades have been all too happy to push back against the social mores of the Nashville establishment and forge their own path — a path that, more often than not, smells quite dank.

    Advertisement

    So let’s raise a joint to those cannabis country songs that trade red, white, and blue for red-eyed and baked. Through the song list below, you can see how marijuana in country music went from taboo to toast of the town.  — Spencer Dukoff

    Merle Haggard – “Okie From Muskogee” (1969)

    If you had to pick just one song to serve as the anthem for social conservatism, it would be “Okie From Muskogee.” Written in response to nationwide protests against the Vietnam War, the breezy us vs. them tune is a (respectful) middle finger to the dope-smokin’ longhairs tearing apart the fabric of Haggard’s America, populated by football-loving, Old Glory-flying, White Lightning-drinking, self-described “squares.”

    The first line is, “We don’t smoke marijuana in Muskogee,” with that small Oklahoma town standing in for all the little small towns scattered across the country who were not so sure about this whole “peace and love” thing. “Okie From Muskogee” was a huge hit, topping Billboard’s Hot Country Singles Chart, where it remained for four weeks, and earning Country Music Association’s Single of the Year for 1970. It’s a useful signal for understanding how cannabis was viewed by the country music establishment and its mainstream audience: Haggard links marijuana use to a lack of patriotism, disrespect for authority, and emasculation — Okies from Muskogee do not wear “beads and Roman sandals,” but they do wear “manly leather boots”. You can draw a straight line from “Okie From Muskogee” to Kid Rock using cans of Bud Light for target practice in order to own the libs. — S. Dukoff.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

History of the World Part II Guest Stars

History of the World, Part II: The 15 Best Guest Stars, Ranked

March 10, 2023

Anticipated Metal Hard Rock Albums 2023

20 Most Anticipated Metal and Hard Rock Albums of 2023

January 26, 2023

most anticipated albums 2023

50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2023

January 19, 2023

artists to watch 2023

15 Rising Artists to Watch in 2023

January 17, 2023

Consequence's 2022 Annual Report Readers Survey Results

December 16, 2022

Louder than Life Festival of the Year 2022

2022 Festival of the Year Louder Than Life Raised the Standard for US Rock Fests

December 16, 2022

top metal hard rock songs of 2022

Top 30 Metal and Hard Rock Songs of 2022

December 15, 2022

live shows of the year 2022 annual report consequence kendrick lamar foo fighters taylor hawkins tribute bts busan lady gaga chromatica ball joni mitchell newport folk 3

Top 10 Live Shows of 2022

December 15, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Country Music's Complicated Relationship with Weed in 10 Songs

Menu Shop Search Newsletter