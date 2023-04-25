Crazy Town Members Beat Each Other Up in Bloody Fight After Disastrous Gig

Crazy Town lived up to their band name following a disastrous show this past weekend in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Co-vocalists Seth Binzer (aka Shifty Shellshock) and Bobby Reeves got into a bloody fight with each other after Binzer didn’t show up until the very end of the gig.

The band is best known for their monster hit “Butterfly,” which topped the charts in 2001. Footage from the outdoor concert shows Reeves trying to perform the songs without Binzer, at one point getting fans to sing “Butterfly” after he apparently forgot the words. During another song, he says, “I’m so mad at fuckin’ Shifty right now.”

Post-concert footage shows the two members engaged in a brutal fight backstage, with Binzer pummeling Reeves with blow after blow on the ground while saying something about Reeves stealing his money. After a while, Binzer helps Reeves up, who eventually starts punching Binzer. From there, Binzer starts battering Reeves again, before the fight is finally broken up.

Reeves later took to social media to show off his bludgeoned face, telling fans, “Me and Shifty got into a little scuffle, but it’s all good. We’re brothers.”

Crazy Town’s recent shows appear to have been train wrecks. Video captured at another gig over the weekend in Jackson, Mississippi, shows Binzer kicking a monitor off the stage while complaining that he couldn’t hear his vocals. A similar incident also happened at a gig in January, with Binzer shoving sound equipment off the stage, as well.

Footage of the fight, via TMZ and an age-restricted YouTube clip, can be seen below, as well as some of the concert footage mentioned above. Crazy Town are currently on tour with Hed PE. If you’re curious to see what happens at the band’s upcoming shows, tickets are available here.

@jasonkeaton0813 Crazy Town epic fail of bobby reeves not knowing the words to the song right before lead singer #ShiftyShellshock beats his A$$ in the parking lot in Myrtle Beach SC 4-23-2023 watch next video for fight aftermath ♬ original sound – Keaton