Crazy Town’s Shifty Shellshock Arrested for DUI Days After Violent Fight with Bandmate

Crazy Town vocalist Seth Binzer (aka Shifty Shellshock) was arrested for DUI on Tuesday (April 25th), a couple days after engaging in a headline-making bloody fist fight with his bandmate Bobby Reeves.

As previously reported, Binzer pummeled co-vocalist Reeves following a disastrous show in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in which Binzer failed to show up until the end of the gig. Video footage showed Binzer repeatedly punching Reeves while accusing him of stealing his money. Crazy Town were subsequently kicked off the “Nu Metal Madness Tour 2” by headliners Hed PE.

Now, TMZ has reported that the 48-year-old Binzer was detained in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday after the police received a call about a possible drunk driver in a black SUV who seemed to be falling asleep at the wheel. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Binzer at the wheel with visible signs of impairment. He was given a filed sobriety test, which indicated that he was impaired while driving. He was then arrested and taken to the Myrtle Beach jail.

Heavy Consequence accessed the police report, as prepared by Officer C.J. Contino, and it reads as follows:

“On April 25th, 2023, at approximately 1330 hours I responded to the area of 33d Ave N and Kings Kwy in reference to a possible drunk driver. A be on the lookout (BOLO) came over from North Myrtle Beach about a black in color SUV, with a California tag, traveling into the city limits of myrtle beach, supposedly, all over the road failing to maintain its lane of travel. A short time later, myrtle beach dispatch received a call about a black in color SUV, with a California tag, in the area of 82nd Pky and Kings Hwy. The caller was stating that the driver was falling asleep behind the wheel at the red light and, while driving, the vehicle was having trouble staying in its lane of travel. Officer Mackin was first to locate the vehicle when the call came in. Officer Mackin stated he observed the vehicle driving and showed signs of the driver being impaired. I spoke to the offender as he was in the driver seat at the time of the traffic stop and nobody else was in the vehicle. The offender had very lethargic movement and slurred speech. Due to the offender showing signs of impairment and officer Mackin’s observation, I asked the offender to take the standard field sobriety test (SFST). The offender stated he would take the test. At the conclusion of the test there were enough visible clues to indicate the offender was impaired while driving. He was placed under arrest for driving under the influence and he was transported to the Myrtle Beach jail.”

A description next to an accompanying mugshot (see above) describes Binzer’s blood-alcohol level and status as “less than .10, second offense.”

Binzer, who has publicly battled drug addiction on such TV shows as Celebrity Rehab and Sober House, was previously arrested last year in Los Angeles for DUI. He was also arrested in 2012 for battery and cocaine possession.

In kicking Crazy Town off the tour, Hed PE frontman Jared Gomes explained, “Seth needs help … we can’t just sit by while he’s on the road battling demons to the death.” The “Nu Metal Madness Tour 2” (minus Crazy Town) continues with Hed PE, Adema, and Tantric through a May 13th show in Garden Crove, California. Tickets are available here.

Crazy Town are best known for their 2001 No. 1 hit “Butterfly.” The music video can be seen below.