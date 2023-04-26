Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Cynic and Atheist Announce 2023 North American Co-Headlining Tour

Cynic will be performing their seminal 1993 album Focus in its entirety

Advertisement
cynic atheist 2023 tour
Cynic (photo by Stephanie Cabral) and Atheist (via Nuclear Blast)
April 26, 2023 | 2:42pm ET

    Prog-metal heroes Cynic and tech-death vets Atheist have announced the “Focus and Presence” 2023 North American co-headlining tour.

    The outing will see Cynic performing their seminal 1993 album Focus in its entirety as a tribute to late band members Sean Reinert and Sean Malone. Atheist will also be dipping into their classic ’90s material, playing a “trilogy anniversary set” culled from their first three albums: Piece of Time, Unquestionable Presence, and Elements.

    Dates kick off June 10th in Austin and run through June 9th in Greensboro, North Carolina. Tickets go on sale Friday (April 28th) at noon ET and can be picked up via local venue sites or Ticketmaster (for select shows). Once tickets are on sale, fans can also check StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Come join us for a night of Cynic/Atheist magic!” remarked Cynic founder Paul Masvidal in a press release. “We’ll be celebrating our lifelong journey together with a night of progressive music and timeless memories. Don’t miss it!”

    Added Atheist’s Kelly Schaefer: “This has been something that Paul and I have been talking about in some capacity since we were in our early 20s. It’s surreal to share a 30-year milestone together, and this tour will showcase for us a chance to play songs from our first three records as a special trilogy anniversary set, including songs not performed live in decades. Two titans of technical progressive metal coming together for a unicorn of a tour….one you will not want to miss!”

    dieth to hell and back stream
     Editor's Pick
    Dieth (David Ellefson) Announce Debut Album To Hell and Back, Share Video for Title Track: Stream

    Cynic are coming off the 2021 release of their fourth studio album Ascension Codes. With Masvidal as the only consistent member, the band’s current lineup features Max Phelps (Exist, Death to All) on additional guitars/vocals, bassist Brandon Giffin (The Faceless, The Zenith Passage), drummer Matt Lynch (Nova Collective, Intronaut), and Zeke Kaplan on keys.

    Advertisement

    Meanwhile, Atheist re-formed in the mid 2000s and released their fourth album Jupiter in 2010. It marked the group’s first LP in 17 years, and the pioneering death metal act has remained active in a live capacity ever since.

    See the full list of dates below, and pick up tickets here.

    Cynic and Atheists’s 2023 North American Tour Dates:
    06/10 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take it Live
    06/11 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
    06/12 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
    06/13 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
    06/14 – San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick
    06/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Backstage Bar
    06/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
    06/19 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom
    06/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater
    06/21 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
    06/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
    06/24 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater
    06/25 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
    06/26 – Milwaukee WI @ X-Ray Arcade
    06/27 – Chicago, IL @ Reggies
    06/29 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere’s
    06/30 – Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary
    07/01 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
    07/02 – Quebec City, QC @ La Source de la Martinière
    07/03 – Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theater
    07/05 – Boston, MA @ Middle-East Downstairs
    07/06 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge
    07/07 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
    07/08 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club
    07/09 – Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819

    cynic atheist tour poster

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Siouxsie Sioux to play first show in 10 years in 2023

Siouxsie Sioux Confirms First Tour in 15 Years

April 26, 2023

how to buy markéta irglova glen hansard tickets 2023 tour

How to Get Tickets to Markéta Irglova and Glen Hansard's 2023 Tour

April 25, 2023

tash sultana 2023 north american tour

Tash Sultana Announces 2023 North American Tour Dates

April 25, 2023

6lack tickets since i have a lover world tour 2023 presale onsale seats live mereba

How to Get Tickets to 6LACK's 2023-2024 Tour

April 25, 2023

Billy Strings tickets tour 2023 2022 how to buy seats dates me dad terry barber bluegrass shows stream

How to Get Tickets to Billy Strings' 2023 Tour

April 25, 2023

U2, photo by Helena Christensen

U2 Confirm Dates for "Achtung Baby Live" Residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas [Updated]

April 25, 2023

Switchfoot

Switchfoot Announce The Beautiful Letdown Re-Recorded Edition, Share 2023 Tour Dates

April 25, 2023

ll cool j force live tour rock the bells the roots de la soul hip hop rap music news lineup rickets

LL Cool J Announces "The F.O.R.C.E. Live" Tour with The Roots, De La Soul, and More

April 25, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Cynic and Atheist Announce 2023 North American Co-Headlining Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter