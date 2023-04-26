Cynic and Atheist Announce 2023 North American Co-Headlining Tour

Prog-metal heroes Cynic and tech-death vets Atheist have announced the “Focus and Presence” 2023 North American co-headlining tour.

The outing will see Cynic performing their seminal 1993 album Focus in its entirety as a tribute to late band members Sean Reinert and Sean Malone. Atheist will also be dipping into their classic ’90s material, playing a “trilogy anniversary set” culled from their first three albums: Piece of Time, Unquestionable Presence, and Elements.

Dates kick off June 10th in Austin and run through June 9th in Greensboro, North Carolina. Tickets go on sale Friday (April 28th) at noon ET and can be picked up via local venue sites or Ticketmaster (for select shows). Once tickets are on sale, fans can also check StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

“Come join us for a night of Cynic/Atheist magic!” remarked Cynic founder Paul Masvidal in a press release. “We’ll be celebrating our lifelong journey together with a night of progressive music and timeless memories. Don’t miss it!”

Added Atheist’s Kelly Schaefer: “This has been something that Paul and I have been talking about in some capacity since we were in our early 20s. It’s surreal to share a 30-year milestone together, and this tour will showcase for us a chance to play songs from our first three records as a special trilogy anniversary set, including songs not performed live in decades. Two titans of technical progressive metal coming together for a unicorn of a tour….one you will not want to miss!”

Cynic are coming off the 2021 release of their fourth studio album Ascension Codes. With Masvidal as the only consistent member, the band’s current lineup features Max Phelps (Exist, Death to All) on additional guitars/vocals, bassist Brandon Giffin (The Faceless, The Zenith Passage), drummer Matt Lynch (Nova Collective, Intronaut), and Zeke Kaplan on keys.

Meanwhile, Atheist re-formed in the mid 2000s and released their fourth album Jupiter in 2010. It marked the group’s first LP in 17 years, and the pioneering death metal act has remained active in a live capacity ever since.

See the full list of dates below, and pick up tickets here.

Cynic and Atheists’s 2023 North American Tour Dates:

06/10 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take it Live

06/11 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

06/12 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

06/13 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

06/14 – San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick

06/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Backstage Bar

06/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

06/19 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom

06/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater

06/21 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

06/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

06/24 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

06/25 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

06/26 – Milwaukee WI @ X-Ray Arcade

06/27 – Chicago, IL @ Reggies

06/29 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere’s

06/30 – Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary

07/01 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

07/02 – Quebec City, QC @ La Source de la Martinière

07/03 – Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theater

07/05 – Boston, MA @ Middle-East Downstairs

07/06 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

07/07 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

07/08 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

07/09 – Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819