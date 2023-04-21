Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Agust D’s D-DAY Triumphantly Caps Off the Trilogy from SUGA of BTS: Review

An impressively focused story of growth and healing from the songwriter, rapper, and producer

Advertisement
suga agust d review d-day bts
Suga, photo courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC
Mary Siroky
Follow
April 21, 2023 | 12:00am ET

    In 2020’s “People,” Agust D asked, “Why so serious? Why so serious?” The line comes from a now beloved cut off the second mixtape from SUGA of BTS, who records and performs music as an alter-ego known as Agust D when off-duty from band responsibilities. The question is immediately followed up with an admission that acts as the key to the rapper, producer, and songwriter’s solo work: “I’m so serious. I’m so serious.”

    SUGA introduced the world to Agust D first back in 2016 with a mixtape of the same name. The EP, initially only released to Soundcloud, is brimming with anger and offers a marked contrast to the music BTS was putting out at the time as a group. In 2016, the septet was in the thick of working on and promoting The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever, a tender and nostalgic capsule of coming-of-age. In 2020, a second installment of SUGA’s solo series arrived in the form of D-2, a lyrically dense, deeply introspective 10-track collection that featured the aforementioned “People” and the earth-shaking “Daechwita.” BTS at the time was swiftly on the rise; this release was pre-“Dynamite,” but only by a hair.

    SUGA has shared in the past that the Agust D series was designed to be a place where he could make the kind of music he was most interested in without the constraints or expectations of a traditional album structure. Today, April 21st, the trilogy comes to a conclusion with D-DAY, the first official full-length project in the series, and a journey that serves as the kind of goodbye the character of Agust D deserves.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    SUGA has never been one to hold back from sharing what he believes. “I’ve got some real-ass karma coming back on me,” he yells in the energetic album opener, also titled “D-Day.” He follows this up with “Haegeum,” which strikes as something of a companion piece to 2020’s fiery “Daechwita” —  “What is it, exactly, that’s been restricting us?/ Maybe we do it to ourselves,” he muses. “Slaves to capitalism, slaves to money, slaves to hatred and prejudice.”

    The album’s standout track, arguably, is “AMYGDALA,” whose name references Sohn Won-Pyung’s 2017 novel Almond. The central character of the book was born with an underdeveloped amygdala, the part of the brain that processes fear and memory. The guitar-laden, harmony-rich song is truly some of SUGA’s best work, and certainly his best work from a vocal perspective. Known for his expert flow as a rapper, SUGA leans all the way into vocalist mode with “AMYGDALA,” which, lyrically, is also one of his most personal tracks to date. He shares family stories that even the most dedicated of fans wouldn’t have had access to before — he discusses his mother undergoing heart surgery, a hospital visit just after he was born, his father being diagnosed with liver cancer, and an accident he couldn’t talk about. “Those things I never asked for/ Those things that are out of my hands/ Imma put it back,” he sings.

    Another tender standout is “Snooze,” which features the late Oscar-winning composer and producer Ryuichi Sakamoto, one of SUGA’s musical heroes, and also enlists WOOSUNG of Korean rock group The Rose for vocal contributions. Here, again, SUGA offers a window into the more difficult sides of his story so far: “It might look like it was all flowers, but everywhere, foes.” Even on the less memorable parts of the album — “SDL” and pre-release track “People Pt.2” feat. IU don’t stick as much as others in the grand scheme of the record — the connecting thread is this idea of pushing forward through the difficult moments.

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Metallica

Metallica’s 72 Seasons Is a Monument to an Illustrious Career: Review

April 10, 2023

wednesday rat saw god album review

Wednesday Touch the Divine on the Glorious Rat Saw God

April 7, 2023

boygenius the record review phoebe bridgers lucy dacus julien baker album

boygenius Provoke, Endear, and Devastate on Spectacular Debut Album the record: Review

March 29, 2023

jimin face hed

On FACE, Jimin Sets Himself Free: Review

March 24, 2023

AW Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey Provokes But Does Not Explain on Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd: Review

March 22, 2023

yves tumor album review praise for a lord who chews but does not consume

Yves Tumor Ascends to Rock Godhood with New Album Praise a Lord Who Chews...: Review

March 17, 2023

miley cyrus endless summer vacation review album

With Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus Glows on a Vocal-Forward Tour of the California Coast

March 10, 2023

pink trustfall album review

With TRUSTFALL, P!NK Is as Personal as Ever, But Takes No Risks

February 17, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Agust D's D-DAY Triumphantly Caps Off the Trilogy from SUGA of BTS: Review

Menu Shop Search Newsletter