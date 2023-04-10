Danzig Sings Elvis Coming to Vegas in May

Glenn Danzig is bringing his Elvis show to Vegas, baby. “Danzig Sings Elvis” is booked for one night only on May 12th at the Tropicana.

The Misfits frontman released his Danzig Sings Elvis album in 2020, and has played a few show in support of the LP, including one in Hollywood, California, back in February. The album and the shows feature the horror-punk legend singing Elvis Presley deep cuts.

Tickets for the Sin City gig go on sale today (April 10th) at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster. If it sells out or you miss out on the best seats, you can also check StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Fans can also catch Danzig fronting the Misfits for three recently announced summer shows taking place June 24th at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida (with Megadeth and Fear as support); July 8th at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey (with The Gaslight Anthem and Fear); and July 15th at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix, Arizona (with AFI and Fear). Tickets for those show are available via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

See the Vegas concert poster and take a listen to a few Danzig Sings Elvis tracks below.