Singer Found Dead in Hotel Room of Music Executive David Bolno

Laura Lozano's body was found inside of Bolno's hotel room

David Bolno
David Bolno, photo via NKSFB
Consequence Staff
April 13, 2023 | 9:36am ET

    An aspiring singer named Laura Lozano was found dead in a Miami hotel room rented by music executive David Bolno.

    In an interview with The Daily Mail, Bolno confirmed that Lozano had been staying in his room, but that he “wasn’t there” when she passed away. Hotel security footage reportedly shows Bolno leaving his room at the Setai Hotel around 4:30 a.m. local time on March 30th; nine hours later, Lozano’s body was discovered lying face-up in the bathtub by hotel staff. Police also reportedly found an “unknown substance” in various areas of the hotel room.

    “It was a terrible tragedy. I had vacated the room in the earlier part of the morning so I wasn’t there when they found her,” Bolno told The Daily Mail. “It was really sad, she was someone I really liked, and she was a good person.”

    “She’d been there because she was recording music the night before,” Bolno added. “She’s a client and she was going to sign a record deal with me. I helped her make music.”

    TMZ reports that Bolno is cooperating with police and is not currently considered a person of interest. Because someone ordered room service to the room at around 8:00 a.m., there is evidence to suggest Lozano was still alive following Bolno’s departure.

    According to Variety, Bolno’s client list includes Justin Bieber, Drake, Post Malone, and Pharrell Williams, as well as Scooter Braun/Ithaca Holdings.

More on this topic

Singer Found Dead in Hotel Room of Music Executive David Bolno

