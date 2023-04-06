Despite the tragic death of co-founder Trugoy the Dove in February, it doesn’t look like the surviving members of De La Soul will be calling it quits anytime soon. Speaking on a new episode of Kyle Meredith With…, Maseo said that he and bandmate Posdnuos are working on putting out new music, and their highly-anticipated album AOI 3 is “definitely happening.”

AOI 3 would complete the trilogy De La Soul started in 2000 with Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump and its 2001 successor AOI: Bionix. “AOI 3 is definitely going to to take precedent,” Maseo said when asked about De La Soul’s upcoming plans. “It’s going to be the very next thing. That’s a responsibility that we have to our fans — a responsibility we even have to ourselves — with completing that trilogy… We have a responsibility to continue on just to sustain [Trugoy’s] legacy and what we’ve built as three childhood friends, and we have a responsibility to hip-hop.”

While some material on the upcoming AOI 3 was already in the pipeline long before Trugoy’s passing, Maseo added that the album will comprise mostly newly-recorded music. “A lot of stuff is fresh,” he said. “There’s a couple of ideas I had been sitting on for a while. Nothing had lyrics on it. The stuff that had lyrics on it, we already kind of leaked it. That was ‘The Return of DST,’ the Chuck D record, ‘The People.’ The other one that we leaked was [‘Get Away,’], we used the Wu-Tang sample.”

The rapper continued: “Those three records pretty much were supposed to be a part of AOI 3. And then there’s another record that was done that we haven’t released, but I’m gonna put it on the record because it holds up. It’s a song called ‘Rise’ that we have with Yummy [Bingham]. It has a real disco rollerskating vibe, and I think that’s gonna fit really nice.”

Maseo also said fans who have attended his Twitch DJ shows may have already heard “Rise,” noting that it was produced by Minnesota of the Money Boss Players.

Listen to Maseo’s full conversation with Kyle Meredith below, and subscribe to the podcast here.

While fans wait for AOI 3, they can listen to De La Soul’s entire catalog now that it’s officially available on all streaming platforms for the first time.