De La Soul’s Maseo on Losing Trugoy, Working with Gorillaz, and AOI 3

The MC dives into what it took to bring their legendary catalog to streaming and what the future holds

De La Soul AOI 3 maseo podcast interview Kyle Meredith
Kyle Meredith with Maseo of De La Sou, photo by Robert Adam Mayer
Consequence Staff
April 6, 2023 | 12:42pm ET

    De La Soul’s Maseo joins Kyle Meredith to talk about the legendary group’s music finally coming to streaming services, as well as the loss of co-founder Trugoy the Dove.

    Plug Three details what it took to finally bring their music into the digital age, breaking away from Tommy Boy Records, and their ongoing relationship with Damon Albarn and Gorillaz, including the weed-and-tequila-fueled night that resulted in “Feel Good Inc.”

    Maseo goes on to discuss De La’s upcoming live dates with Dave Chappelle and Robert Glasper, paying tribute to Dave “Trugoy” Jolicoeur during the recent D.A.I.S.Y. Experience, and the group’s next move — which includes the long-in-the-works AOI 3.

    AOI 3 is going to be the very next thing. That’s a responsibility we have to our fans, a responsibility we have to ourselves, completing that trilogy,” the rapper tells Consequence. “But it was something that had to take place after all of this,” he continues, alluding to the struggle to get De La Soul’s catalogue on streaming platforms. “Because what’s the sense in doing AOI 3 if one and two are not available?”

    Listen to Maseo of De La Soul talk AOI 3, honoring Trugoy the Dove, and more in the new episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Then, be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts. You can also keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

