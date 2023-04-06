Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

De La Soul’s Maseo joins Kyle Meredith to talk about the legendary group’s music finally coming to streaming services, as well as the loss of co-founder Trugoy the Dove.

Plug Three details what it took to finally bring their music into the digital age, breaking away from Tommy Boy Records, and their ongoing relationship with Damon Albarn and Gorillaz, including the weed-and-tequila-fueled night that resulted in “Feel Good Inc.”

Maseo goes on to discuss De La’s upcoming live dates with Dave Chappelle and Robert Glasper, paying tribute to Dave “Trugoy” Jolicoeur during the recent D.A.I.S.Y. Experience, and the group’s next move — which includes the long-in-the-works AOI 3.

“AOI 3 is going to be the very next thing. That’s a responsibility we have to our fans, a responsibility we have to ourselves, completing that trilogy,” the rapper tells Consequence. “But it was something that had to take place after all of this,” he continues, alluding to the struggle to get De La Soul’s catalogue on streaming platforms. “Because what’s the sense in doing AOI 3 if one and two are not available?”

