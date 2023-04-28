Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Deb Never Shares New EP Thank You for Attending: Stream

“Thank You for Attending is a collection of songs inspired by anecdotal moments in my life”

Advertisement
Deb Never Thank You for Attending new EP Momentary Sweetheart
Deb Never, photo by Brandon Dudley
April 28, 2023 | 12:26pm ET

    Deb Never has released her new EP, Thank You for Attending, today via Moonlanding.

    With six songs running 17 minutes, Thank You for Attending is a compact presentation of Never’s artistry. Between its bouncing pop hooks, grungy guitar soundscapes, and breakbeat-inspired dancey moments, the EP is a synthesis of genres and moods, and Never’s inward-facing lyricism serves as a through-line. Her “final” EP, the release is also a jumping-off point for a new stage of her career, building up to an eventual full-length debut.

    Thank You for Attending is a collection of songs inspired by anecdotal moments in my life, where I’ve felt the high of life, the comforting moments of love, and the pain of its aftermath,” Never said in a statement. “It’s my dear and final EP that I’m excited to perform and showcase to fans all over the world and give them the experience of Deb Never.” Stream the EP via Apple Music or Spotify below.

    Related Video

    Never has a run of headlining shows coming up as well, first going to the United Kingdom before returning stateside for shows in New York and her home-base, Los Angeles. Check out the full list of dates below, and grab your tickets for her US shows via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

    Thank You for Attending Artwork:

    Deb Never Thank You for Attending new EP Momentary Sweatheart

    Thank You for Attending Tracklist:
    01. Momentary Sweetheart
    02. 5 O’Clock
    03. Say
    04. Open Season
    05. Mania & Bliss
    06. Paper Houses

    Deb Never 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/09 – London, UK @ Village Underground
    05/10 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk
    05/11 – Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape Festival
    08/09 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
    08/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

jack harlow eminem diss hardest white boy they don’t love it stream

Jack Harlow Calls Himself "The Hardest White Boy" Since Eminem on New Song "They Don’t Love It": Stream

April 28, 2023

garbage siouxsie and the banshees cover cities in dust stream

Garbage Share Cover of Siouxsie and the Banshees' "Cities in Dust": Stream

April 28, 2023

say anything psyche new single pop punk music news listen stream max bemis

Say Anything Return with Scorching New Single "Psyche!": Stream

April 28, 2023

indigo de souza all of this will end track by track new album stream

Indigo De Souza Breaks Down New Album All of This Will End Track by Track: Exclusive

April 28, 2023

The Gaslight Anthem Positive Charge new single tour dates 2023

The Gaslight Anthem Return with Comeback Single "Positive Charge": Stream

April 28, 2023

beach house become ep record store day exclusive vinyl indie pop rock music news listen

Beach House Release New Five-Song EP Become: Stream

April 28, 2023

Willie Nelson Billy Strings California Sober new single 90th Birthday

Willie Nelson Joins Billy Strings for New Single "California Sober": Stream

April 28, 2023

The National Eucalyptus new song first two pages of frankenstein tour dates tickets live preorder

The National Reveal New Album First Two Pages of Frankenstein: Stream

April 28, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Deb Never Shares New EP Thank You for Attending: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter