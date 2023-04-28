Deb Never Shares New EP Thank You for Attending: Stream

Deb Never has released her new EP, Thank You for Attending, today via Moonlanding.

With six songs running 17 minutes, Thank You for Attending is a compact presentation of Never’s artistry. Between its bouncing pop hooks, grungy guitar soundscapes, and breakbeat-inspired dancey moments, the EP is a synthesis of genres and moods, and Never’s inward-facing lyricism serves as a through-line. Her “final” EP, the release is also a jumping-off point for a new stage of her career, building up to an eventual full-length debut.

“Thank You for Attending is a collection of songs inspired by anecdotal moments in my life, where I’ve felt the high of life, the comforting moments of love, and the pain of its aftermath,” Never said in a statement. “It’s my dear and final EP that I’m excited to perform and showcase to fans all over the world and give them the experience of Deb Never.” Stream the EP via Apple Music or Spotify below.

Related Video

Never has a run of headlining shows coming up as well, first going to the United Kingdom before returning stateside for shows in New York and her home-base, Los Angeles. Check out the full list of dates below, and grab your tickets for her US shows via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Thank You for Attending Artwork:

Thank You for Attending Tracklist:

01. Momentary Sweetheart

02. 5 O’Clock

03. Say

04. Open Season

05. Mania & Bliss

06. Paper Houses

Deb Never 2023 Tour Dates:

05/09 – London, UK @ Village Underground

05/10 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

05/11 – Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape Festival

08/09 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

08/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey