Dee Snider Revealed as Doll on The Masked Singer After Performing “Jailhouse Rock”: Watch

Dee Snider was unveiled as the Doll on the latest episode of The Masked Singer, which aired Wednesday night (April 5th) on Fox.

The reveal came after the Twisted Sister frontman was eliminated after singing Elvis Presley’s “Jailhouse Rock” while disguised in the elaborate doll costume. The massive outfit was so detailed, it almost looked digitally rendered. But the raspy voice emanating from it was unmistakably Snider’s.

Still, the show’s panelist failed to guess his identity — though they were in the ballpark. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg guessed Iggy Pop, Robin Thicke went with Gene Simmons, Nicole Scherzinger named David Lee Roth, and Ken Jeong opted for Austin Butler, who played Elvis in the recent biopic.

“I couldn’t believe you guys didn’t get it,” Dee told the panel during his unmasked interview with host Nick Cannon. “You were circling around it. But let me tell you — Gene Simmons, Iggy Pop, no one could wear pumps like I did. And by the way, ladies, it’s like riding a bike. I wore them in the ’70s. It all came back to me once I put them on.”

In a nod to his fans, Dee then busted into an impromptu a cappella rendition of Twisted Sister’s classic “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” rousing up the studio audience.

Following the reveal, Snider discussed his appearance on the show with Entertainment Weekly, detailing how difficult it was to perform inside the Doll costume.

“I had to pull back my natural performing tendency,” he said. “People say, ‘Wow, you were really moving on stage.’ But what I would do normally and what I wanted to do was so much more, but with my limited range of vision, and wearing these high heels, there was a lot of obstacles, many edges of the stage to fall off of. There was gaps, there was wires, all kinds of things like that. So if I communicate anything to your readers, I’d say, appreciate that this is a very difficult thing for every single member of the cast who comes on that show.”

Below you can watch Snider perform Elvis Presley’s “Jailhouse Rock” as Doll and see his reveal, including the impromptu performance of “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”