Deer Tick Announce New Album Emotional Contracts, Reveal Additional 2023 Tour Dates

Plus, they shared the lead single "Forgiving Ties" and album track "The Real Thing"

Deer Tick, photo by CJ Harvey
April 25, 2023 | 11:11am ET

    Deer Tick have announced their new album, Emotional Contracts, out June 16th as their debut on ATO Records. They’ve also expanded their 2023 tour (grab tickets here) and shared the lead single, “Forgiving Ties,” alongside album track “The Real Thing.”

    Emotional Contracts was produced by Dave Fridmann, who is best known for his work with The Flaming Lips, Spoon, and Sleater-Kinney. The 10-track LP includes a feature from Steve Berlin of Los Lobos and background vocals from Courtney Marie Andrews, Vanessa Carlton, Kam Franklin, Angela Miller, and Sheree Smith.

    In a statement, vocalist/guitarist John McCauley described letting loose during the recording process. “This time we wanted to see what it would feel like to let go a bit,” he said. “We figured that the songs were strong enough to stand on their own two feet, so whatever we put them through would just make them stronger and take us in some new direction.”

    Related Video

    Despite its buoyant sound, “Forgiving Ties” is filled with pensive lyrics about just trying to stay afloat amidst adversity. “The song is essentially a metaphor for the fear that results from a sudden traumatic event, and how to move forward and take care of yourself and your loved ones,” guitarist/vocalist Ian O’Neil explained in a statement. Watch the music video, directed by Brandon Herman, below.

    Deer Tick’s new tour dates follow a previously announced summer headlining run and a string of dates supporting Jason Isbell. Besides an album release in-store at New York City’s Rough Trade on June 12th, the band has added November shows in Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, DC, and their hometown of Providence, Rhode Island. See their full touring schedule below.

    Tickets for the newly announced concerts go on sale Friday, April 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    In 2017, Deer Tick dropped a pair of self-titled albums. The group released a compilation album called Mayonnaise two years later.

     

    Emotional Contracts Artwork:

    Emotional Contracts Tracklist:
    01. If I Try to Leave
    02. Forgiving Ties
    03. Grey Matter
    04. If She Could Only See Me Now
    05. Running from Love
    06. Once in a Lifetime
    07. Disgrace
    08. My Ship
    09. A Light Can Go Out in the Heart
    10. The Real Thing

    Deer Tick 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/05 – Deerfield, MA @ Tree House Brewery
    06/07 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
    06/08 – Canandaigua, NY @ Lincoln Hill Farms
    06/09 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon’s Barn
    06/10 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon’s Barn
    06/12 – New York, NY @ Rough Trade
    06/14 – Portsmouth, NH @ Cisco Brewers
    06/15 – Matunuck, RI @ Ocean Mist
    06/16 – Matunuck, RI @ Ocean Mist
    06/17 – Matunuck, RI @ Ocean Mist
    06/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird
    06/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
    06/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI Annex
    06/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
    06/24 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow
    06/25 – Wisconsin Dells, WI @ Showboat Saloon
    06/27 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s
    06/29 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheatre *
    06/30 – Quincy, CA @ High Sierra Music Festival
    07/01 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *
    07/02 – Canby, OR @ Clackamas County Fairgrounds *
    07/04 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amp *
    07/05 – Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo *
    07/06 – Spokane, WA @ Martin Woldson Theatre *
    07/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden *
    07/09 – Dillon, CO @ Lake Dillon Amphitheatre *
    07/11 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre *
    07/12 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s *
    07/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *
    07/15 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre *
    07/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Wynn Las Vegas *
    10/12 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
    10/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
    10/15 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
    10/17 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
    10/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Chickie Wah Wah
    10/20 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater
    10/21 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
    10/22 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips
    11/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
    11/09 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    11/10 – Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch
    11/11 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
    11/12 – Homer, NY @ Homer Center for the Arts
    11/14 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    11/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
    11/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    11/18 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
    11/24 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
    11/25 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

    * = w/ Jason Isbell

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

