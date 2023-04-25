Deer Tick have announced their new album, Emotional Contracts, out June 16th as their debut on ATO Records. They’ve also expanded their 2023 tour (grab tickets here) and shared the lead single, “Forgiving Ties,” alongside album track “The Real Thing.”

Emotional Contracts was produced by Dave Fridmann, who is best known for his work with The Flaming Lips, Spoon, and Sleater-Kinney. The 10-track LP includes a feature from Steve Berlin of Los Lobos and background vocals from Courtney Marie Andrews, Vanessa Carlton, Kam Franklin, Angela Miller, and Sheree Smith.

In a statement, vocalist/guitarist John McCauley described letting loose during the recording process. “This time we wanted to see what it would feel like to let go a bit,” he said. “We figured that the songs were strong enough to stand on their own two feet, so whatever we put them through would just make them stronger and take us in some new direction.”

Despite its buoyant sound, “Forgiving Ties” is filled with pensive lyrics about just trying to stay afloat amidst adversity. “The song is essentially a metaphor for the fear that results from a sudden traumatic event, and how to move forward and take care of yourself and your loved ones,” guitarist/vocalist Ian O’Neil explained in a statement. Watch the music video, directed by Brandon Herman, below.

Deer Tick’s new tour dates follow a previously announced summer headlining run and a string of dates supporting Jason Isbell. Besides an album release in-store at New York City’s Rough Trade on June 12th, the band has added November shows in Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, DC, and their hometown of Providence, Rhode Island. See their full touring schedule below.

Tickets for the newly announced concerts go on sale Friday, April 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

In 2017, Deer Tick dropped a pair of self-titled albums. The group released a compilation album called Mayonnaise two years later.

Emotional Contracts Artwork:

Emotional Contracts Tracklist:

01. If I Try to Leave

02. Forgiving Ties

03. Grey Matter

04. If She Could Only See Me Now

05. Running from Love

06. Once in a Lifetime

07. Disgrace

08. My Ship

09. A Light Can Go Out in the Heart

10. The Real Thing

Deer Tick 2023 Tour Dates:

06/05 – Deerfield, MA @ Tree House Brewery

06/07 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

06/08 – Canandaigua, NY @ Lincoln Hill Farms

06/09 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon’s Barn

06/10 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon’s Barn

06/12 – New York, NY @ Rough Trade

06/14 – Portsmouth, NH @ Cisco Brewers

06/15 – Matunuck, RI @ Ocean Mist

06/16 – Matunuck, RI @ Ocean Mist

06/17 – Matunuck, RI @ Ocean Mist

06/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird

06/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

06/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI Annex

06/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

06/24 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow

06/25 – Wisconsin Dells, WI @ Showboat Saloon

06/27 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s

06/29 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheatre *

06/30 – Quincy, CA @ High Sierra Music Festival

07/01 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

07/02 – Canby, OR @ Clackamas County Fairgrounds *

07/04 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amp *

07/05 – Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo *

07/06 – Spokane, WA @ Martin Woldson Theatre *

07/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden *

07/09 – Dillon, CO @ Lake Dillon Amphitheatre *

07/11 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre *

07/12 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s *

07/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

07/15 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre *

07/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Wynn Las Vegas *

10/12 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

10/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/15 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

10/17 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

10/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Chickie Wah Wah

10/20 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

10/21 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

10/22 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

11/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

11/09 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

11/10 – Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch

11/11 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

11/12 – Homer, NY @ Homer Center for the Arts

11/14 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

11/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

11/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/18 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/24 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

11/25 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

* = w/ Jason Isbell