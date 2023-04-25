Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Deltron 3030 to Reunite at Wu-Tang Clan and Run the Jewels Show

Taking place on September 8th in Denver, Colorado

Advertisement
deltron 3030 reunion show
Deltron 3030, photo by Darren Samuelson
Follow
April 25, 2023 | 5:58pm ET

    Deltron 3030 — the groundbreaking hip-hop trio of Del the Funky Homosapien, Dan the Automator, and Kid Koala — are set to reunite on September 8th for a show in Denver, Colorado with Wu-Tang Clan and Run the Jewels.

    To date, Deltron 3030 have released just two albums: their 2000 self-titled debut and 2013’s Event 2. Since then, each member of the group has carved out their own path as a solo artist, but they have performed together as recently as 2020.

    Tickets for the reunion show go on sale Friday, April 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time via AXS.

    Related Video

    In a recent interview with Rock the Bells, Del the Funky Homosapien teased that there could be new Deltron 3030 music on the horizon. “I’m thinking about it,” he said about a new album. “We’re basically living in the future. I would just try to work on making it more whimsical this time, not as heavy. ‘Cause I think I kinda stepped away from that with the second one a bit. I would go back to it being a little bit more whimsical, a little bit more battle rhyme-ish, you know what I’m saying?”

    Advertisement

    Meanwhile, Kid Koala recently appeared on The Spark Parade’s debut episode on Consequence Podcast Network. While the producer didn’t mention the possibility of working on a new Deltron 3030 album, he did discuss his new album, Creatures of the Late Afternoon, and the impact of Peter Jackson’s Dead Alive on his creativity.

    Besides the Denver show, you can catch Wu-Tang Clan on their joint “NY State of Mind Tour” (grab tickets here) with Nas, which will feature De La Soul as the opening act this fall. As for Run the Jewels, they are going on a 10th anniversary tour in celebration of their self-titled debut; grab your seats here.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

6lack tickets since i have a lover world tour 2023 presale onsale seats live mereba

How to Get Tickets to 6LACK's 2023-2024 Tour

April 25, 2023

Crazy Town bloody fight

Crazy Town Members Beat Each Other Up in Bloody Fight After Disastrous Gig

April 25, 2023

frankie goes to hollywood reunion pop band music eurovision liverpool news

Frankie Goes to Hollywood Reuniting for First Performance in 36 Years

April 25, 2023

Billy Strings tickets tour 2023 2022 how to buy seats dates me dad terry barber bluegrass shows stream

How to Get Tickets to Billy Strings' 2023 Tour

April 25, 2023

U2, photo by Helena Christensen

U2 Confirm Dates for "Achtung Baby Live" Residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas [Updated]

April 25, 2023

switchfoot the beautiful letdown our version re recordings rock music tour dates 2023 news

Switchfoot Announce The Beautiful Letdown Re-Recorded Edition, Share 2023 Tour Dates

April 25, 2023

ll cool j force live tour rock the bells the roots de la soul hip hop rap music news lineup rickets

LL Cool J Announces "The F.O.R.C.E. Live" Tour with The Roots, De La Soul, and More

April 25, 2023

motionless in white knocked loose 2023 tour

Motionless in White Announce Fall 2023 North American Tour with Knocked Loose

April 25, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Deltron 3030 to Reunite at Wu-Tang Clan and Run the Jewels Show

Menu Shop Search Newsletter