Deltron 3030 to Reunite at Wu-Tang Clan and Run the Jewels Show

Deltron 3030 — the groundbreaking hip-hop trio of Del the Funky Homosapien, Dan the Automator, and Kid Koala — are set to reunite on September 8th for a show in Denver, Colorado with Wu-Tang Clan and Run the Jewels.

To date, Deltron 3030 have released just two albums: their 2000 self-titled debut and 2013’s Event 2. Since then, each member of the group has carved out their own path as a solo artist, but they have performed together as recently as 2020.

Tickets for the reunion show go on sale Friday, April 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time via AXS.

In a recent interview with Rock the Bells, Del the Funky Homosapien teased that there could be new Deltron 3030 music on the horizon. “I’m thinking about it,” he said about a new album. “We’re basically living in the future. I would just try to work on making it more whimsical this time, not as heavy. ‘Cause I think I kinda stepped away from that with the second one a bit. I would go back to it being a little bit more whimsical, a little bit more battle rhyme-ish, you know what I’m saying?”

Meanwhile, Kid Koala recently appeared on The Spark Parade’s debut episode on Consequence Podcast Network. While the producer didn’t mention the possibility of working on a new Deltron 3030 album, he did discuss his new album, Creatures of the Late Afternoon, and the impact of Peter Jackson’s Dead Alive on his creativity.

Besides the Denver show, you can catch Wu-Tang Clan on their joint “NY State of Mind Tour” (grab tickets here) with Nas, which will feature De La Soul as the opening act this fall. As for Run the Jewels, they are going on a 10th anniversary tour in celebration of their self-titled debut; grab your seats here.