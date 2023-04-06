Depeche Mode just released the new album Memento Mori, and to mark the occasion, they stopped by the BBC’s Maida Vale Studios to perform songs old and new with the BBC Concert Orchestra for the Radio 2 series Piano Room.

The new wave legends ran through new track “Ghosts Again,” Songs of Faith and Devotion favorite “Walking in My Shoes,” and a cover of Gordon Lightfoot’s “Sundown” (famously sung by Scott Walker). You can listen to the full session on BBC Radio’s website, or watch individual performance videos below.

Depeche Mode will be on the road supporting Memento Mori through the rest of the year. Revisit our review of their tour kickoff show here, then grab tickets to a concert near you via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

