Des Rocs Shares Thrilling New Single “Never Ending Moment”: Stream

New York rocker Des Rocs has shared his thrilling new single “Never Ending Moment” to celebrate his signing to Sumerian Records. Stream it below.

Co-produced by Des Rocs with Alain Johannes (Queens of the Stone Age, PJ Harvey), “Never Ending Moment” is an arena-ready jam looking ahead to heartbreak while still in the midst of a relationship. “Forever together/ Through fire and rain, I’ll wait for you,” he sings. “I’ll never surrender/ When you ask me to.”

In a statement, Des Rocs explained the meaning of “Never Ending Moment,” saying it’s about “the nostalgia for losing something before it’s gone.” He continued, “I’ve always found a kinda darkness to the best moments in life. It’s born from that unnerving reality that all love will one day end. We have this instinct to eternalize the sweetest moments we experience — to me it’s one of the most humanizing experiences we share. I wanted to create a song that was larger than life itself… A never ending rapture.”

Related Video

The track is Des Rocs’ first new music since last year’s “Manic Memories.” In 2021, he released his debut album, A Real Good Person in a Real Bad Place. Next month, he’ll head back on tour with Badflower. See the full schedule below, and grab tickets via Des Rocs’ website.

Des Rocs 2023 Tour Dates:

05/06 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

05/18 – Destin, FL @ Club LA *

05/19 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville Festival *

05/20 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen *

05/21 – Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco *

05/23 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva *

05/25 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground *

05/26 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival *

05/27 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Pointfest

05/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe *

06/01 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman *

06/02 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall *

06/03 – Portland, ME @ Aura *

06/04 – Hampton, NH @ Wally’s *

09/23 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

* = w/ Badflower