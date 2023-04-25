Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Des Rocs Shares Thrilling New Single “Never Ending Moment”: Stream

In celebration of his signing to Sumerian Records

Advertisement
des rocs never ending moment new song video stream sumerian records
Des Rocs, photo by Javi Perez
Follow
April 25, 2023 | 12:19pm ET

    New York rocker Des Rocs has shared his thrilling new single “Never Ending Moment” to celebrate his signing to Sumerian Records. Stream it below.

    Co-produced by Des Rocs with Alain Johannes (Queens of the Stone Age, PJ Harvey), “Never Ending Moment” is an arena-ready jam looking ahead to heartbreak while still in the midst of a relationship. “Forever together/ Through fire and rain, I’ll wait for you,” he sings. “I’ll never surrender/ When you ask me to.”

    In a statement, Des Rocs explained the meaning of “Never Ending Moment,” saying it’s about “the nostalgia for losing something before it’s gone.” He continued, “I’ve always found a kinda darkness to the best moments in life. It’s born from that unnerving reality that all love will one day end. We have this instinct to eternalize the sweetest moments we experience — to me it’s one of the most humanizing experiences we share. I wanted to create a song that was larger than life itself… A never ending rapture.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The track is Des Rocs’ first new music since last year’s “Manic Memories.” In 2021, he released his debut album, A Real Good Person in a Real Bad Place. Next month, he’ll head back on tour with Badflower. See the full schedule below, and grab tickets via Des Rocs’ website.

    Des Rocs 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/06 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
    05/18 – Destin, FL @ Club LA *
    05/19 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville Festival *
    05/20 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen *
    05/21 – Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco *
    05/23 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva *
    05/25 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground *
    05/26 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival *
    05/27 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Pointfest
    05/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe *
    06/01 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman *
    06/02 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall *
    06/03 – Portland, ME @ Aura *
    06/04 – Hampton, NH @ Wally’s *
    09/23 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

    * = w/ Badflower

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

thundercat tame impala new song no more lies stream

Thundercat Teams with Tame Impala for New Song "No More Lies": Stream

April 25, 2023

deer tick emotional contracts new album artwork tracklist 2023 tour dates forgiving ties song video

Deer Tick Announce New Album Emotional Contracts, Reveal Additional 2023 Tour Dates

April 25, 2023

grian chatten debut solo single the score fontaines dc indie rock folk punk music news video listen stream

Fontaines D.C.'s Grian Chatten Unveils Debut Solo Single "The Score": Stream

April 25, 2023

draag good era doom origins breakdown song video

Draag Break Down Origins of New Single "Good Era Doom": Exclusive

April 25, 2023

palehound eye on the bat the clutch new music single album indie rock music enws listen stream

Palehound Announce New Album Eye on the Bat, Release "The Clutch": Stream

April 25, 2023

julie byrne the greater wings summer grass folk chamber pop album single new music news listen tour dates tickets

Julie Byrne Announces New Album The Greater Wings, Shares 2023 Tour Dates

April 24, 2023

the clientele i am not there anymore blue over blue tour dates 2023 new album single tracklist indie rock music news

The Clientele Announce New Album I Am Not There Anymore, Share 2023 Tour Dates

April 24, 2023

seventeen fml

SEVENTEEN Release 10th Mini-Album FML: Stream

April 24, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Des Rocs Shares Thrilling New Single "Never Ending Moment": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter