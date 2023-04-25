Desiigner charged after allegedly masturbating on plane

Desiigner has been charged with indecent exposure on an aircraft after he allegedly masturbated on a flight from Tokyo to Minneapolis on April 17th, according to The Associated Press.

The rapper — born Sidney Royel Selby III — repeatedly exposed himself to flight attendants, according to a criminal complaint. He faces up to 90 days in jail if convicted.

After being detained, Desiigner told authorities that he “didn’t really get much … cootie” while overseas and found one of the flight attendants attractive. He believed that by showing the flight attendant his “magic stick” she would be “encouraged” to engage with him.

In a social media post addressing his arrest, Desiigner said he was seeking treatment and canceling all upcoming tour dates and other obligations until further notice. He attributed his behavior on the flight to medicine he was given overseas. However, a criminal complaint says Desiigner did not appear under the influence at the time of his arrest, and he told authorities that he had not taken any medication prior to the flight.