Dethklok of Metalocalypse fame and BABYMETAL have announced a co-headlining 2023 North American tour with support from guitar virtuoso Jason Richardson.

Affectionately dubbed the “BABYKLOK tour,” trek kicks off August 30th in Houston and runs through October 11th in Los Angeles. Along the way, the bands will also make stops at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival on September 10th in Alton, Virginia; the Louder Than Life festival on September 23rd in Louisville, Kentucky; and the Aftershock festival on October 7th in Sacramento, California.

A BABYMETAL artist pre-sale begins today (April 11th) at 1 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code THEOTHERONE. A Live Nation pre-sale starts Wednesday (April 12th) at 10 a.m. local time using the code VINYL., while general ticket sales begin Friday (April 14th). Fans can also look for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Advertisement

Related Video

In other Dethklok news, the highly anticipated feature film Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar is set for a release later this year, along with an accompanying original soundtrack and a new Dethklok studio album, Dethalbum IV, arriving around the same time.

According to the press release, the film picks up after the rescue of Toki Wartooth, and frontman Nathan Explosion finds himself “traumatized in a BRUTAL professional and romantic flat-spin, all while he is tasked with fulfilling the prophecy and confronting the ultimate songwriting challenge to save the planet.”

In addition to Metalocalypse creators Brendon Small and Tommy Blancha, the film is set to star some major heavy metal luminaries including King Diamond, Metallica’s Kirk Hammett, Anthrax’s Scott Ian, and Amy Lee of Evanescence. Other notable actors on the cast include Mark Hamill, Jon Hamm, and Malcolm McDowell.

Advertisement

The Metalocalypse movie has been a long time coming. The cult animated show originally aired on Adult Swim from 2006 through 2013 before being unceremoniously cancelled before Small and Blancha could finish the main story arc. Rumors of a standalone film circulated in the years to follow, with Small finally announcing that a Metalocalypse movie was in the works in 2021. It is being produced by produced by Titmouse, Adult Swim, and Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment.

BABYMETAL, meanwhile, released their latest album, THE OTHER ONE, last month. Read our recent interview with members SU-METAL and MOAMETAL.

Below you can see the full list of dates for Dethklok and BABYMETAL’s 2023 North American tour. Get tickets here.

Advertisement

Dethklok and BABYMETAL’s 2023 North American Tour Dates with Jason Richardson:

08/30 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

08/31 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

09/02 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater

09/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

09/05 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

09/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

09/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center

09/09 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

09/10 – Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival

09/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

09/14 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09/15 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

09/17 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

09/18 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

09/20 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

09/21 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

09/23 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

09/24 – Milwaukee, MN @ The Rave/Eagles Club

09/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

09/27 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

09/28 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha

09/30 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

10/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

10/03 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

10/04 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

10/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort

10/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theater

10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater