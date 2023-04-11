Menu
Dethklok and BABYMETAL Announce 2023 North American Co-Headlining Tour

Dethklok will also return with the movie Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar and a new studio LP Dethalbum IV

dethklok babymetal tour 2023
Dethklok and Babymetal (photos courtesy of the artists)
April 11, 2023 | 10:07am ET

    Dethklok of Metalocalypse fame and BABYMETAL have announced a co-headlining 2023 North American tour with support from guitar virtuoso Jason Richardson.

    Affectionately dubbed the “BABYKLOK tour,” trek kicks off August 30th in Houston and runs through October 11th in Los Angeles. Along the way, the bands will also make stops at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival on September 10th in Alton, Virginia; the Louder Than Life festival on September 23rd in Louisville, Kentucky; and the Aftershock festival on October 7th in Sacramento, California.

    A BABYMETAL artist pre-sale begins today (April 11th) at 1 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code THEOTHERONE. A Live Nation pre-sale starts Wednesday (April 12th) at 10 a.m. local time using the code VINYL., while general ticket sales begin Friday (April 14th). Fans can also look for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    In other Dethklok news, the highly anticipated feature film Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar is set for a release later this year, along with an accompanying original soundtrack and a new Dethklok studio album, Dethalbum IV, arriving around the same time.

    According to the press release, the film picks up after the rescue of Toki Wartooth, and frontman Nathan Explosion finds himself “traumatized in a BRUTAL professional and romantic flat-spin, all while he is tasked with fulfilling the prophecy and confronting the ultimate songwriting challenge to save the planet.”

    In addition to Metalocalypse creators Brendon Small and Tommy Blancha, the film is set to star some major heavy metal luminaries including King Diamond, Metallica’s Kirk Hammett, Anthrax’s Scott Ian, and Amy Lee of Evanescence. Other notable actors on the cast include Mark Hamill, Jon Hamm, and Malcolm McDowell.

    The Metalocalypse movie has been a long time coming. The cult animated show originally aired on Adult Swim from 2006 through 2013 before being unceremoniously cancelled before Small and Blancha could finish the main story arc. Rumors of a standalone film circulated in the years to follow, with Small finally announcing that a Metalocalypse movie was in the works in 2021. It is being produced by produced by Titmouse, Adult Swim, and Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment.

    dethklok adult swim festival 2022
    Dethklok Perform for First Time in Three Years at Adult Swim Festival: Watch

    BABYMETAL, meanwhile, released their latest album, THE OTHER ONE, last month. Read our recent interview with members SU-METAL and MOAMETAL.

    Below you can see the full list of dates for Dethklok and BABYMETAL’s 2023 North American tour. Get tickets here.

    Dethklok and BABYMETAL’s 2023 North American Tour Dates with Jason Richardson:
    08/30 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
    08/31 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
    09/02 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater
    09/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
    09/05 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
    09/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
    09/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center
    09/09 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
    09/10 – Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival
    09/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center
    09/14 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
    09/15 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
    09/17 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
    09/18 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach
    09/20 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
    09/21 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
    09/23 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival
    09/24 – Milwaukee, MN @ The Rave/Eagles Club
    09/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
    09/27 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
    09/28 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha
    09/30 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
    10/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
    10/03 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
    10/04 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
    10/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
    10/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort
    10/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theater
    10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

    dethklok babymetal tour 2023

Artists

