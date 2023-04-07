Menu
Dinner Party Announce New Album Enigmatic Society, Share “For Granted”: Stream

Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin, and Kamasi Washington will release their sophomore collaborative LP on April 14th

Dinner Party Enigmatic Society 2023 album single for granted
Robert Glasper (photo by Samantha J), Terrace Martin (photo by Samantha Whitehead), Kamasi Washington (photo by Russell Hamilton)
April 7, 2023 | 12:00am ET

    Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin, and Kamasi Washington have joined together once again as the jazz/hip-hop collective Dinner Party to unveil their second joint album, Enigmatic Society. The full-length follow-up to their 2020 self-titled debut with 9th Wonder, and its subsequent, Grammy-nominated reimagining Dessert, arrives on April 14th.

    The 9-track LP boasts contributions from Ant Clemons and Tank (of Tank and the Bangas) as well as vocalists Phoelix and Arin Ray on three songs apiece. The latter three artists are returning collaborators from the group’s previous oeuvre, while Clemons made his Dinner Party debut on the Sounwave-produced single “Insane” in March. Check out the complete tracklist and album artwork, by Washington’s sister Amani Washington, below.

    Dinner Party previewed the album further with the set’s second offering, the Arin Ray-assisted single “For Granted.” The ethereal love song still manages to stay grounded despite its absolutely divine piano loop and airy saxophone flourishes thanks to the R&B singer’s sultry affectations and an ever-flowing water sample. Stream it below.

    The group will test their new songs first with appearances at both weekends of Coachella in April. Browse for tickets and deals to all of Dinner Party’s upcoming shows via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

    Dinner Party’s Enigmatic Society will drop on April 14th. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Enigmatic Society Artwork:

    Dinner Party Enigmatic Society album artwork cover for granted

    Enigmatic Society Tracklist:
    01. Answered Prayer (feat. Phoelix)
    02. Breathe (feat. Arin Ray)
    03. Insane (feat. Ant Clemons)
    04. Watts Renaissance
    05. For Granted (feat. Arin Ray)
    06. Secure (feat. Phoelix & Tank)
    07. Can’t Go (feat. Phoelix)
    08. The Lower East Side
    09. Love Love (feat. Arin Ray)

