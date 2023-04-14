Menu
Dinner Party Reveal New Album Enigmatic Society: Stream

Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin, and Kamasi Washington return with their sophomore collaborative LP

Robert Glasper (photo by Samantha J), Terrace Martin (photo by Samantha Whitehead), Kamasi Washington (photo by Russell Hamilton)
April 14, 2023 | 8:55am ET

    Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin, and Kamasi Washington have joined together once again as the jazz/hip-hop collective Dinner Party to unveil their second album, Enigmatic Society. The full-length follow-up to their 2020 self-titled debut with 9th Wonder, and its subsequent, Grammy-nominated reimagining Dessert, is out today, April 14th.

    The nine-track LP boasts contributions from Ant Clemons and Tank (of Tank and the Bangas) as well as vocalists Phoelix and Arin Ray on three songs apiece. The latter three artists are returning collaborators from the group’s previous oeuvre, while Clemons made his Dinner Party debut on the Sounwave-produced single “Insane” in March. Check out the complete tracklist and album artwork, by Washington’s sister Amani Washington, below.

    The group will showcase their new songs first with appearances at both weekends of Coachella in April. Browse for tickets and deals to all of Dinner Party’s upcoming shows via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

    Enigmatic Society Artwork:

    Dinner Party Enigmatic Society album artwork cover for granted

    Enigmatic Society Tracklist:
    01. Answered Prayer (feat. Phoelix)
    02. Breathe (feat. Arin Ray)
    03. Insane (feat. Ant Clemons)
    04. Watts Renaissance
    05. For Granted (feat. Arin Ray)
    06. Secure (feat. Phoelix & Tank)
    07. Can’t Go (feat. Phoelix)
    08. The Lower East Side
    09. Love Love (feat. Arin Ray)

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

