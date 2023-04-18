Menu
Dinner Party Perform “Insane” with Ant Clemons on Kimmel: Watch

In support of their second LP, Enigmatic Society, which dropped last week

Dinner Party on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
April 18, 2023 | 11:47am ET

    Dinner Party — the jazz/hip-hop supergroup composed of Robert GlasperTerrace Martin, Kamasi Washington, and 9th Wonder — brought the whole family to Jimmy Kimmel Live! for a performance of their single “Insane” with guest vocalist Ant Clemons.

    Following an introduction by the host that misidentified the track as coming from their “self-titled EP” rather than their new sophomore LP, Enigmatic Society, the scene opened to the quartet and Clemons huddled on couches for a casual, impromptu hangout that was immediately inviting and effortlessly cool. The laidback and intimate setting perfectly fit the song’s vibey tone and lovelorn lyrics, while the band’s close proximity only added to the intense and intricate interplay between Glasper’s keys, Martin’s synth and vocoder acrobatics, Clemons’ vocals, and Washington’s saxophone flourishes. Watch the replay below.

    Last month, Dinner Party unleashed “Insane” ahead of Enigmatic Society, which arrived on April 14th. The Kimmel appearance found the quartet fresh from their first weekend at Coachella 2023, which included a guest spot from vocalist Arin Ray for their single “Freeze Tag,” a track that was actually featured on their self-titled debut. The group will appear again at the festival’s second weekend (grab tickets here).

