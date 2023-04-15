Menu
Disturbed’s David Draiman on Divorce, Down with the Sickness, and Dueting with Heart’s Ann Wilson

The frontman dissects the band’s new album, Divisive, and upcoming tour

Kyle Meredith with David Draiman of Disturbed, photo by Travis Shinn
April 15, 2023 | 10:30am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Disturbed’s David Draiman calls in to talk with Kyle Meredith about the band’s latest album, Divisive, and upcoming tour (get tickets here!).

    The frontman chats about what keeps the band excited about writing new music this far into their career; how their breakthrough hit “Down with the Sickness” continues to speak to modern times; and how his duet with Heart’s Ann Wilson, “Don’t Tell Me,” was originally written in the wake of bandmate Dan Donegan’s divorce, but has come to speak to his own recent split.

    “When I wrote the song, I didn’t realize how prophetic it was going to be,” Draiman says of the track. “It ended up becoming not just about Dan’s divorce, unfortunately. It wasn’t exactly the same situation, but I definitely have added reverence for the song and it has added meaning and power to me, especially now.”

    Draiman goes on to discuss the group’s 25 year longevity, wanting more guests on upcoming LPs, and the new ideas they have for the upcoming tour.

    Listen to David Draiman of Disturbed talk Divisive and more in the new episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Then, be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts. You can also keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

Artists

