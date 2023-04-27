Menu
Dodgeball Sequel Starring Vince Vaughn in the Works

Let's see if it pays off for him

dodgeball sequel vince vaughn 20th century studios jordan vandina
Dodgeball (20th Century Fox)
April 27, 2023 | 4:40pm ET

    We’re not sure who asked for it, but Vince Vaughn is returning to star in a sequel to his 2004 comedy Dodgeball, reports Deadline.

    The film is in early development stages at 20th Century Studios, with Jordan VanDina attached to write the script based on an idea from Vaughn. This isn’t the first time Vaughn has worked together with VanDina; the actor starred in The Binge, a 2020 parody of The Purge that was also penned by the writer.

    At this time, there’s no word yet about whether Rawson Marshall Thurber — who wrote and directed the original Dodgeball — will be involved with the sequel. However, Thurber previously said “never say never” about expanding the Dodgeball universe. Vaughn, who will likely produce the movie, is the only actor currently attached.

    Related Video

    Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story certainly offers a deep roster of actors to pull from, including Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor, Justin Long, Stephen Root, Alan Tudyk, Joel David Moore, Chris Williams, Missi Pyle, Gary Cole, Jason Bateman, and William Shatner. An unexpected hit, the sports comedy raked in over $168 million worldwide against a $20 million budget.

    The story revolved around Vaughn’s Pete LaFleur and the ragtag clientele of his Average Joe’s Gym, who enter a dodgeball tournament in Las Vegas to save it from being taken over by the corporate health fitness chain Globo Gym (run by Stiller’s White Goodman).

    Vaughn’s last film was the 2021 box office flop Queenpins. Next up, he will be part of the ensemble cast for John Krasinski’s IF.

