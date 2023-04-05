Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Donald Glover in Talks with Lucasfilm to Reprise Lando Calrissian

"We're talking about it… that's as much as I can say without Kathleen Kennedy hunting me down"

Advertisement
Donald Glover Lando Calrissian role reprise Lucasfilm
Solo: A Star Wars Story (Disney)
April 5, 2023 | 4:46pm ET

    Donald Glover has confirmed that he is in talks with Lucasfilm regarding the possibility of returning to the role of Lando Calrissian.

    In a new interview with GQ, the 39-year-old multi-hyphenate reflected on how much he enjoyed portraying the beloved Star Wars character in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story. Alluding to a reprisal of the role, he said: “We’re talking about it. That’s as much as I can say without [Lucasfilm president] Kathleen Kennedy hunting me down.”

    Lucasfilm first announced a television series entitled Lando in 2020, but have yet to reveal any major details beyond the general premise. A statement from the time read: “The galaxy’s favorite scoundrel, Lando Calrissian, will return in Lando, a brand-new event series for [Disney+]. Justin Simien is in the early stages of developing the project.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    While it’s unclear if Glover is talking about the Simien project specifically, it is abundantly clear that he would like to reprise the role. “I would love to play Lando again,” he told GQ. “It’s a fun time, to be him. It just needs to be the right way to do it… I’m not interested in doing anything that’s a waste of my time or just a paycheck, I’d much rather spend time with people I enjoy. It has to be the right thing, which I think it could be. Lando is definitely somebody I’d like to hang out with.”

    For Star Wars fans, the idea of Glover returning as Lando isn’t too hard to imagine — in fact, this isn’t even the first time Glover himself has mentioned it. In 2018, he revealed that he had several ideas for Lando-driven vehicles, including an intergalactic sitcom that would be akin to “Frasier in space.”

    Beyond his role in the Star Wars canon, Glover has also made waves recently with his new television show, Swarm. Based on stories about Beyoncé and fandom — and featuring writing from Malia Obama — the show has received critical acclaim. Watch the trailer for it here.

    Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Jonah Hill Keanu Reeves new movie Outcome Apple Original Films dark comedy

Jonah Hill and Keanu Reeves Team Up for Upcoming Dark Comedy Film

April 5, 2023

air-matt-damon-viola-davis

Air Review: Ben Affleck's Love Letter to Michael Jordan Doesn’t Get Off the Ground

April 5, 2023

maxxxine cast halsey mia goth kevin bacon giancarlo esposito ti west horror thriller x pearl

Ti West's MaXXXine Cast Includes Mia Goth, Halsey, Kevin Bacon, and Giancarlo Esposito

April 5, 2023

Jeremy Renner ABC News interview

Jeremy Renner Says He Wrote Goodbye Notes to Family Following Snow Plow Accident

April 5, 2023

Jackie Hoffman Interview Grease

The Singular Jackie Hoffman on Reviving Grease and Slapping Dave Bautista: “He Could Take It”

April 4, 2023

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Review

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Review: Its-a Thin but Fun Love Letter to the Games

April 4, 2023

owen-wilson-paint

Paint Review: Owen Wilson-Led Homage to Bob Ross Falls Flat

April 4, 2023

Barbie movie

Greta Gerwig Introduces the Many Barbies and Kens in New Trailer for Barbie: Watch

April 4, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Donald Glover in Talks with Lucasfilm to Reprise Lando Calrissian

Menu Shop Search Newsletter