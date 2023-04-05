Donald Glover in Talks with Lucasfilm to Reprise Lando Calrissian

Donald Glover has confirmed that he is in talks with Lucasfilm regarding the possibility of returning to the role of Lando Calrissian.

In a new interview with GQ, the 39-year-old multi-hyphenate reflected on how much he enjoyed portraying the beloved Star Wars character in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story. Alluding to a reprisal of the role, he said: “We’re talking about it. That’s as much as I can say without [Lucasfilm president] Kathleen Kennedy hunting me down.”

Lucasfilm first announced a television series entitled Lando in 2020, but have yet to reveal any major details beyond the general premise. A statement from the time read: “The galaxy’s favorite scoundrel, Lando Calrissian, will return in Lando, a brand-new event series for [Disney+]. Justin Simien is in the early stages of developing the project.”

While it’s unclear if Glover is talking about the Simien project specifically, it is abundantly clear that he would like to reprise the role. “I would love to play Lando again,” he told GQ. “It’s a fun time, to be him. It just needs to be the right way to do it… I’m not interested in doing anything that’s a waste of my time or just a paycheck, I’d much rather spend time with people I enjoy. It has to be the right thing, which I think it could be. Lando is definitely somebody I’d like to hang out with.”

For Star Wars fans, the idea of Glover returning as Lando isn’t too hard to imagine — in fact, this isn’t even the first time Glover himself has mentioned it. In 2018, he revealed that he had several ideas for Lando-driven vehicles, including an intergalactic sitcom that would be akin to “Frasier in space.”

Beyond his role in the Star Wars canon, Glover has also made waves recently with his new television show, Swarm. Based on stories about Beyoncé and fandom — and featuring writing from Malia Obama — the show has received critical acclaim. Watch the trailer for it here.