HBO Unveils Trailer for Donna Summer Documentary Love to Love You: Watch

Premiering on May 20th

donna summer documentary hbo love to love you trailer watch
Love to Love You, Donna Summer (HBO)
April 28, 2023

    The late Queen of Disco Donna Summer is the subject of a new HBO documentary called Love to Love You, Donna Summer, which has now received its official trailer. Watch it below.

    Filled with Summer’s own music — including early hits made with Giorgio Moroder — and the memories of family, friends, and fellow musicians, Love to Love You was directed by Roger Ross Williams and Summer’s daughter Brooklyn Sudano.

    The docufilm takes an in-depth look at the singer’s rise from the avant-garde music scene in Germany to dance clubs in New York City and worldwide acclaim. Going behind the screens with Summer on and off the stage, it also includes photographs and never before seen video footage, much of which was shot by Summer herself.

    Best known for hits like “Last Dance,” “She Works Hard for the Money,” and “I Feel Love,” Summer was the first Black female artist to have a video on MTV. She died at the age of 63 in May 2012 after a battle with cancer. The following year, she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

    Love to Love You, Donna Summer debuts Saturday, May 20th on HBO and HBO Max.

HBO Unveils Trailer for Donna Summer Documentary Love to Love You: Watch

