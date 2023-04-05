Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Dove Cameron and Aaron Tveit on Schmigadoon!’s Darker Second Season on Apple TV+

The actor/musicians talk authenticity, magical lands, and solo music

Advertisement
Dove Cameron and Aaron Tveit Schmigadoon podcast interview Kyle Meredith
Kyle Meredith with Dove Cameron and Aaron Tveit (Apple TV+)
Consequence Staff
April 5, 2023 | 12:03pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Dove Cameron and Aaron Tveit sit down with Kyle Meredith to talk about the second season of Schmigadoon! on Apple TV+.

    Advertisement

    The actor/musicians talk about the show becoming an anthology series and shifting the timeline to the darker fare of the ’60s and ’70s (you’ll notice heavy nods to Chicago, Hair, Sweeney Todd, and Cabaret, among others), and speculate on a potential third season.

    Cameron and Tveit also discuss the line where a character ends and the actor beings, with Cameron in particular saying she related to her character’s need to always be performing. “Especially when I was younger and just starting out, feeling like I had to perform so much to the point that I actually didn’t know what the mask was,” she says, “and what was created and what was authentic. They became so blurred that I really had to purposefully work on that growing into my adult hood; who am I when I’m not performing for anybody and is that anybody I’ve cultivated before?”

    The pair also touch on their own solo music and whether or not they would run off to live in a magical musical land if given the chance.

    Advertisement

    Listen to Dove Cameron and Aaron Tveit chat about Schmigadoon! and more in the new episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Then, be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts. You can also keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

    For more on Schmigadoon!, revisit our interviews with star Cecily Strong and director Barry Sonnenfeld from Season 1 below.

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Joshua Henry Can't Nobody Tell Us Nothing interview podcast Kyle Meredith

Joshua Henry on New Music and Having Sara Bareilles and Phillipa Soo as a Sounding Board

April 3, 2023

Judy Collins spellbound podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Judy Collins on Performing Wildflowers, Staring Down Mitch McConnell, and Her Next LP

March 31, 2023

Tyler Posey unravel teen wolf podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Tyler Posey on New Music, Teen Wolf, and Getting the Evil Eye from Jason Bateman

March 29, 2023

Charles Dance rabbit hole podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Charles Dance on Rabbit Hole's Conspiracies, AI, and Working with Kiefer Sutherland

March 27, 2023

Steven Van Zandt e street band podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Steven Van Zandt on Fixed Setlists for the Springsteen Tour and 21 Years of The Underground Garage

March 24, 2023

Scott Neustadter daisy jones & the six podcast interview

Scott Neustadter on Having Phoebe Bridgers and Marcus Mumford Co-Write Music for Daisy Jones & the Six

March 22, 2023

All Time Low tell me I'm alive podcast interview Kyle Meredith

All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth on How The Beatles, Elton John, and Queen Inspired Tell Me I’m Alive

March 20, 2023

Noah Jupe The Magician’s Elephant podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Noah Jupe on The Magician’s Elephant, Dreamin’ Wild, and Listening to Fred Again..

March 17, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Dove Cameron and Aaron Tveit on Schmigadoon!'s Darker Second Season on Apple TV+

Menu Shop Search Newsletter