Dove Cameron and Aaron Tveit sit down with Kyle Meredith to talk about the second season of Schmigadoon! on Apple TV+.

The actor/musicians talk about the show becoming an anthology series and shifting the timeline to the darker fare of the ’60s and ’70s (you’ll notice heavy nods to Chicago, Hair, Sweeney Todd, and Cabaret, among others), and speculate on a potential third season.

Cameron and Tveit also discuss the line where a character ends and the actor beings, with Cameron in particular saying she related to her character’s need to always be performing. “Especially when I was younger and just starting out, feeling like I had to perform so much to the point that I actually didn’t know what the mask was,” she says, “and what was created and what was authentic. They became so blurred that I really had to purposefully work on that growing into my adult hood; who am I when I’m not performing for anybody and is that anybody I’ve cultivated before?”

The pair also touch on their own solo music and whether or not they would run off to live in a magical musical land if given the chance.

