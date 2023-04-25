Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Draag Break Down Origins of New Single “Good Era Doom”: Exclusive

Inspired by liminal spaces, Boards of Canada, and more

Advertisement
draag good era doom origins breakdown song video
Draag, photo by Devonte Johnson
Follow
April 25, 2023 | 10:00am ET

    Origins is a recurring series that gives artists a space to break down everything that went into their latest release. Today, shoegaze up-and-comers Draag run through their latest single “Good Era Doom.”

    Los Angeles-based indie rockers Draag have released their latest single, “Good Era Doom.” The final preview from their upcoming debut album, Dark Fire Heresy, the dreamy tune comes complete with a music video directed by Kenny Becker of the band Goon.

    “This song itself had been in my head for years. I just couldn’t get myself to bring it to life because I never felt ready to confront that part of my past,” band member Adrian Acosta tells Consequence. “The melody and lyrics were always floating above me like a dark cloud.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    With crackling synth leads, ethereal vocal harmonies, and earworm melodies, “Good Era Doom” embodies its oxymoronic name. The sonic palette is at once comforting and alien, walking the line between the relative warmth of the human touches and the coldness of the synthetic elements in a similar way to electronic legends Boards of Canada, which the band cites as an influence.

    “The synths in ‘Good Era Doom’ are inspired by Boards of Canada’s song ‘Satellite Anthem Icarus,'” Acosta explains. “I always wanted to write a song that made me feel the way that one does, so the synth influence subconsciously seeped into the song.”

    Dark Fire Heresy arrives Friday, April 28th, and serves as the culmination of everything Draag has accomplished so far. Initially the solo project of Acosta, the band has since expanded to several members — Jessica Huang, Ray Montes, Nick Kelley, and Eric Fabbro — each with different musical backgrounds and stylistic interests. Now, with two celebrated EPs under their belt, they are poised to make a significant statement with their debut full-length.

    Advertisement

    Listen to Draag’s “Good Era Doom” below, followed by Acosta’s breakdown of the track’s Origins.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

des rocs never ending moment new song video stream sumerian records

Des Rocs Shares Thrilling New Single "Never Ending Moment": Stream

April 25, 2023

thundercat tame impala new song no more lies stream

Thundercat Teams with Tame Impala for New Song "No More Lies": Stream

April 25, 2023

deer tick emotional contracts new album artwork tracklist 2023 tour dates forgiving ties song video

Deer Tick Announce New Album Emotional Contracts, Reveal Additional 2023 Tour Dates

April 25, 2023

grian chatten debut solo single the score fontaines dc indie rock folk punk music news video listen stream

Fontaines D.C.'s Grian Chatten Unveils Debut Solo Single "The Score": Stream

April 25, 2023

palehound eye on the bat the clutch new music single album indie rock music enws listen stream

Palehound Announce New Album Eye on the Bat, Release "The Clutch": Stream

April 25, 2023

julie byrne the greater wings summer grass folk chamber pop album single new music news listen tour dates tickets

Julie Byrne Announces New Album The Greater Wings, Shares 2023 Tour Dates

April 24, 2023

the clientele i am not there anymore blue over blue tour dates 2023 new album single tracklist indie rock music news

The Clientele Announce New Album I Am Not There Anymore, Share 2023 Tour Dates

April 24, 2023

seventeen fml

SEVENTEEN Release 10th Mini-Album FML: Stream

April 24, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Draag Break Down Origins of New Single "Good Era Doom": Exclusive

Menu Shop Search Newsletter