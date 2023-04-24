Menu
Drake Announces First North American Tour in Five Years

Featuring special guest 21 Savage

Drake to embark on "It's All A Blur" tour
Photo courtesy of Live Nation
April 24, 2023 | 8:20am ET

    Drake will hit the road this summer for his first North American tour in five years.

    The “It’s All A Blur Tour” is comprised of 54 arena shows taking place between June 29th and October 7th, including multiple nights each in Atlanta, Chicago Boston, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Inglewood, Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, and more. 21 Savage, who recently teamed up with Drake on the collaborative album Her Loss, will serve as support for the majority of the tour.

    Update: Drake has announced 12 new shows in Memphis (6/29), Columbus (7/1), Brooklyn (7/21), Milwaukee (8/3), Inglewood (8/16), Glendale (9/6), Denver (9/8), Austin (9/11), Charlotte (9/22), Nashville (10/1), Toronto (10/5, 10/7). Additionally, shows in New Orleans, Nashville, Houston, Dallas, Miami and Atlanta dates, originally slated for between June 16th and July 2nd, have been rescheduled to take place between September 14th and October 2nd.

    Tickets for Drake’s newly announced shows go up for grabs through a number of early access options. A pre-sale for Cash Ash Card users opens on Wednesday, April 26th at 12:00 p.m. local time, while a pre-sale hosted by Sprite and Chase Bank follow on Thursday, April 28th. A Live Nation pre-sale also begins that same day (using access code VINYL). Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, April 28th at 12:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    You can find tickets too all of Drake’s upcoming shows via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. Stubhub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Drake 2023 Tour Dates:

    06/29 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum ^
    07/01 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center ^
    07/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center ^
    07/06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center ^
    07/08 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena ^
    07/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena ^
    07/11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden ^
    07/12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden ^
    07/14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
    07/15 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
    07/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^
    07/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^
    07/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^
    07/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^
    07/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^
    07/25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^
    07/26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^
    07/28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena ^
    07/29 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena ^
    07/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center ^
    08/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center ^
    09/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum ^
    08/12 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum ^
    08/13 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum ^
    08/15 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum ^
    08/16 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum ^
    08/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center ^
    08/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center ^
    08/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena ^
    08/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena ^
    08/25 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^
    08/26 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^
    08/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    08/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    09/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena ^
    09/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena ^
    09/05 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena ^
    09/06 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena ^
    09/08 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena ^
    09/11 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ^
    09/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center ^
    09/15 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center ^
    09/17 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center ^
    09/18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center ^
    09/20 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center ^
    09/22 – Charlott,e NC @ Spectrum Center ^
    09/25 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena ^
    09/26 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena ^
    09/28 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena ^
    09/29 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena ^
    10/01 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^
    10/02 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^
    10/05 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    10/07 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

    ^ = w/ 21 Savage

Drake Announces First North American Tour in Five Years [Updated]

