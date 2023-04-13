Drake Bell is “Missing and Endangered,” Police Ask for Public’s Help

Drake Bell is considered “missing and endangered” after he was last seen in Daytona Beach, Florida on Wednesday night.

The Daytona Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Bell, who was last seen driving a 2022 grey BMW near Mainland High School just before 9:00 p.m. local time.

Bell is best known for his roles on the Nickelodeon series The Amanda Show and Drake and Josh. He also voiced Timmy Turner in a trio of made-for-TV Fairly Odd Parents movie.

Advertisement

Related Video

Last year, Bell was sentenced to two years probation after pleading guilty to felony attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

This is a developing story…