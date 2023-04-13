Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Drake Bell is “Missing and Endangered,” Police Ask for Public’s Help

The actor/singer was last seen in the Daytona Beach area on Wednesday night

Advertisement
Drake Bell, photo by Jeff Kravitz/2019 iHeartMedia
April 13, 2023 | 10:36am ET

    Drake Bell is considered “missing and endangered” after he was last seen in Daytona Beach, Florida on Wednesday night.

    The Daytona Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Bell, who was last seen driving a 2022 grey BMW near Mainland High School just before 9:00 p.m. local time.

    Bell is best known for his roles on the Nickelodeon series The Amanda Show and Drake and Josh. He also voiced Timmy Turner in a trio of made-for-TV Fairly Odd Parents movie.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Last year, Bell was sentenced to two years probation after pleading guilty to felony attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

    This is a developing story…

     

More on this topic

Latest Stories

kiss gene simmons brazil ill

Gene Simmons Falls Ill During KISS Concert in Brazil, Performs While Seated: Watch

April 13, 2023

who's got the funk contest song musician voting

Vote for the Next Great Funk Musician

April 13, 2023

Metallica Puppet Masters Jimmy Kimmel

Metallica Become Actual Puppet Masters, Rock "Master of Puppets" on Kimmel: Watch

April 13, 2023

David Bolno

Music Exec David Bolno Named Person of Interest in Death of Singer

April 13, 2023

nation of language new album strange disciple new song weak in your light stream

Nation of Language Announce New Album Strange Disciple, Share "Weak in Your Light": Stream

April 13, 2023

mark hoppus blink-182 future

Blink-182 to Play Surprise Reunion Show at Coachella

April 13, 2023

the sympathizer trailer robert downey jr. park chan-wook

Robert Downey Jr. Plays Multiple Characters in The Sympathizer Trailer: Watch

April 12, 2023

Jai Paul leak 04-13 bait ones album vinyl release

Jai Paul's Leak 04-13 (Bait Ones) Receiving First-Ever Vinyl Release

April 12, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Drake Bell is "Missing and Endangered," Police Ask for Public's Help

Menu Shop Search Newsletter