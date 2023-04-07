Drake Samples Kim Kardashian on New Song “Search & Rescue”: Stream

Drake is back with a new song called “Search & Rescue” that’s already caused plenty of buzz for sampling Kim Kardashian. Stream it below.

Produced by BNYX, “Search & Rescue” features audio from the 2021 season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in which Kim Kardashian talks to her mother, Kris Jenner, about getting a divorce from Drake’s frenemy Kanye West. “I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy,” Kardashian explained.

Last week, Drake previewed the track on his SiriusXM Radio station Sound 42, and naturally, there was plenty of talk about him baiting Kanye. However, Drake’s own father Dennis Graham claimed his son is “not trolling” Kanye. “It’s just a song,” he wrote in the comments of a TMZ Instagram post. “Why try and create a Kanye and Drake beef again?”

The ball’s in Kanye’s court about how he’ll respond, but the woman in the cover art having more than a passing resemblance to Kardashian certainly adds more fuel to the fire.

“Search & Rescue” marks Drake’s first solo track since his 2022 house-inspired album Honestly, Nevermind. He followed up that LP with Her Loss, a collaborative LP with 21 Savage.

“Search & Rescue” Artwork: