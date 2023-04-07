Menu
Drake Samples Kim Kardashian on New Song “Search & Rescue”: Stream

Featuring audio from Keeping Up with the Kardashians discussing her divorce from Kanye West

drake search rescue new song kim kardashian sample
Drake (photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) and Kim Kardashian (photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Image)
April 7, 2023 | 7:16am ET

    Drake is back with a new song called “Search & Rescue” that’s already caused plenty of buzz for sampling Kim Kardashian. Stream it below.

    Produced by BNYX, “Search & Rescue” features audio from the 2021 season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in which Kim Kardashian talks to her mother, Kris Jenner, about getting a divorce from Drake’s frenemy Kanye West. “I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy,” Kardashian explained.

    Last week, Drake previewed the track on his SiriusXM Radio station Sound 42, and naturally, there was plenty of talk about him baiting Kanye. However, Drake’s own father Dennis Graham claimed his son is “not trolling” Kanye. “It’s just a song,” he wrote in the comments of a TMZ Instagram post. “Why try and create a Kanye and Drake beef again?”

    The ball’s in Kanye’s court about how he’ll respond, but the woman in the cover art having more than a passing resemblance to Kardashian certainly adds more fuel to the fire.

    “Search & Rescue” marks Drake’s first solo track since his 2022 house-inspired album Honestly, Nevermind. He followed up that LP with Her Loss, a collaborative LP with 21 Savage.

    In June, Drake will head out on his first North American tour in five years alongside 21 Savage. Grab your tickets via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    “Search & Rescue” Artwork:

    drake search rescue artwork

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

